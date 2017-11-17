[Breaking News] The Voice of Bulma, Hiromi Tsuru Died At Age Of 57

The Dragon Ball fandom are mourning right now with the death of Hiromi Tsuru, the talented voice actor of Bulma in the Dragon Ball series. Fans are tweeting their sorrow regarding the sad news today. Hiromi Tsuru was found dead in her car today with her seatbelt fastened, and the hazard lights on in Shuto Expressway.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently investigating the cause of death of Himori Tsuru. As per the official report, Himori was found unconscious in her car. She was later then rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The authorities have yet to release the official statements of the death of Hiromi Tsuru.

But, the initial investigation details that there were no signs of an accident. The unofficial results of the investigation say that Hiromi’s death could probably be a cause of her illness.

For those who are unfamiliar with Hiromi Tsuru, she is the voice actor of Bulma in the Dragon Ball series. She debuted as Bulma back in 1986 where she takes on the role of Child Piccolo Jr. The actor stayed as Bulma in Dragon Ball Z up until Dragon Ball Super which is the recent Dragon Ball franchise.

Currently, the investigation about her death is in progress. Multiple rumors are presently arising about the accounts of her death. Primarily, Herms98 who first tweeted the sad news addressed the misinformation about Hiromi’s death. He tweeted, “I’m seeing some people say she died in a car crash. This is not true; as noted above, she was found in her car, but there was no sign of an accident.”

Voice of Bulma Hiromi Tsuru has died of so far unidentified causes at the age of 57. This seems to be all the information available at the moment: https://t.co/A8jTZmPnzo pic.twitter.com/c2ikQQUYRc — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) November 17, 2017

Inquistr will continue to look for updates about the progress of Hiromi’s death.