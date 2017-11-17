NBA: Boston Celtics Beat The Warriors

Stephen Curry returned from injury for the Warriors after missing the game against Orlando Magic on Monday with a right thigh contusion. The Warriors lost to the Celtics 92-88, ending their seven-game unbeaten run in the league.

The Golden State Warriors were on a seven-game winning streak, while the Boston Celtics were on 13. Both teams were looking to add to their numbers, but it was the Celtics who would have their way. The Celtics and the Warriors shared the spoils equally last season. The Warriors trashed the Celtics 104-88 but lost 99-86 at the Oracle Arena in their second meeting.

Gordon Hayward was present at TD Garden to cheer his team on from the sidelines behind the assistant coaches. The Celtic forward Gordon Hayward suffered a terrible ankle injury against the Cleveland Cavaliers on his debut. The Celtics lost their first two games in his absence but managed to bounce back with 13 wins on the road. ESPN staff writer Chris Forsberg dubbed the game “a possible NBA Finals preview.”

The Warriors started strong, dominating the first quarter 28-18. The Celtics followed closely in the second quarter, reducing the 10-point deficit to 5, ending the first half 47-42. The Warriors kept on mounting the pressure at the third quarter, going 10 points ahead at the start of the third quarter.

The Celtics fought hard, and when Kyrie Irving took his mask off, it was game on. The Celtics took the lead in the end of third quarter 26-21. The Warriors and Celtics were tied at 68-68.

The Warriors took the initiative, leading by a slender margin of two points for most of the final quarter. However, the Celtics tied the game again, with just 60 seconds left in the fourth quarter and taking a two-point lead with 14 seconds on the clock – Warriors Timeout. Kyrie Irving gave the Celtics the lead. The Celtics beat the Warriors by 92-88, extending their unbeaten run to 14.

???? The @celtics streak goes on! ???? BOS comes back from 17 points down to snap @warriors 7 game winning streak and win 14th straight. Final score: 92-88 Jaylen Brown: 22 points, 7 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/2REk1WghhH — NBA (@NBA) November 17, 2017

Kevin Durant scored 24 points, three rebounds, and three assists for the Warriors. Jaylen Brown scored 22 points, seven rebounds, and two steals for the Celtics. The Celtics remain No. 1 in the league with 14 wins and two losses. The Warriors come in second with 11 wins and four losses.