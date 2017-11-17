Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson To Do Another ‘Twilight’? Exes Grateful For The Film

It’s been five years since Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were seen on the big screen together so seeing the exes reunite for another film is every Twilight fans’ dream come true. While it may appear that the two had a traumatic experience doing the blockbuster movie series based on their previous interviews about invasion of privacy, they are both actually grateful for the opportunity.

During a recent interview with E! News, Kristen shared her thoughts on the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 released five years ago. The 27-year-old actress claimed that every part that she ever played has shaped her in such a significant way – and that included her role as Bella Swan in the film adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s novels.

Stewart also said that she kind of view it as every other thing that she have invested in and really loved. She confessed that she’s lucky to have had that experience. After her Twilight stint, the LA-born actress had taken on numerous projects that brought her recognition, including a Cesar Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Clouds of Sils Maria.

“I never really look back at my life and go, ‘What did that mean?'” Kristen shared. “I got a lot from it and it’s made me who I am.”

While Robert Pattinson appeared to be the one who is more affected by the sudden fame, he is also grateful for playing the role of Edward Cullen. During an interview with Time Out, the 31-year-old actor expressed how much he loved Twilight and Harry Potter; and he knows that everyone would love to have his part in those movies.

Robert did admit though that the only time if felt negative was when people were waiting outside of his house a few years ago. Despite that, he still thinks it was nice to be part of The Twilight Saga and it has changed his life more than anything. Since the Pattinson is now single, after his recent breakup from FKA Twigs, fans have been wishing to see him reunite with Stewart.

When Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were asked about a possible Twilight reboot, Stella Maxwell’s girlfriend told Uproxx that she loved doing it, but that doesn’t mean she want to keep doing it. However, Kristen would be interested to see other people do the film. Robert, on the other hand, told Yahoo that he is curious about it and he thinks that it would be fun if there could be some radical way of doing a spin-off.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images]