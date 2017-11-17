‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Patient Six And Robin Reunite In An Emotional Scene

Patient Six and Robin Scorpio are finally reuniting on General Hospital. Spoilers reveal that Sonny sent Robin to help Patient Six as he is feeling lost.

Kimberly McCollough’s character knows Jason Morgan pretty well, so it makes sense that she is coming back to join the twins saga. More than Sam (Kelly Monaco), Robin would know if Steve Burton’s Jason is the real deal. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sonny (Maurice Benard) believes Robin could help Patient Six, although she would have doubts when she sees Burton’s Jason.

Patient Six and Robin will have an emotional conversation where Patient Six will pour his heart out and tell her what happened to him. GH spoilers said that at the end of their reunion at the footbridge where they always meet, Robin will be on team Patient Six. She will believe that he is the real Jason Morgan, via Celeb Dirty Laundry. Now, her next mission would be to help solve the puzzle of how the two Jasons got into this mess where they have the same memories. Soap Hub notes that Robin was close to Jason after his car accident and even much closer to him before that. That should be useful to her as she tries to figure out the mystery.

Meanwhile, Sam is having some dilemma. Nina (Michelle Stafford) will talk to her and encourage her to open up about what she’s thinking. Sam is afraid of the future and what would happen if her husband now, Billy Miller’s Jason, turned out to be Drew. She loves him, but deep inside her, she feels that there is a huge possibility that Patient Six is the true Jason Morgan.

Miller’s Jason is also worried about his life. As he feels that his loved ones and people he cares about are getting ripped away from him, he becomes more determined to find evidences that would prove Burton’s Jason is actually Drew. Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Jordan (Vinessa Antoine) are helping him, and General Hospital spoilers tease that their search for truth will lead them to surprising discoveries, and they may not work in favor of the current Jason.

General Hospital airs on weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]