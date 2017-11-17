Harry Potter fans received great news when the official title of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel was finally revealed today. The highly anticipated Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald also got a premiere date as well as the first photo of the ensemble cast. Although people were most excited to see Jude Law as the young Albus Dumbledore, some also noticed an obvious spoiler in the image. After all, the picture clearly shows Justice League‘s Ezra Miller, the actor who portrayed Credence Barebone, the young Obscurial who appeared to have died in the first film.

Credence Barebone’s survival is not the only thing suggested in the awesome Fantastic Beasts 2 photo. Ezra Miller is also shown seated beside Captain America: Civil War actress Claudia Kim, who will play a new character named Maledictus. Could this mean Credence will find love in the mysterious young woman in The Crimes of Grindelwald?

In the 2016 film, Credence was initially introduced as a meek young man who was constantly abused by his magic-hating adoptive mother. However, it is later revealed that he is actually an Obscurial that survived past childhood. Although it appeared that Credence was killed by the MACUSA Aurors in the movie’s climax, fans were quick to point out that he may have survived. Luckily, Credence’s return is confirmed in the first Fantastic Beasts 2 photo.

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

But who is the young lady sitting beside Ezra Miller in the picture? Marco Polo‘s Claudia Kim has officially been cast as Maledictus in Fantastic Beasts 2. Not much is known about the new character although Pottermore states that she is “the carrier of a blood curse that destines her ultimately to transform into a beast.” Maledictus certainly sounds like the perfect match for Credence, who also has a dark magical secret.

So could this mean that Credence will find love with Maledictus? Some fans have pointed out that the characters are conveniently paired up in the Fantastic Beasts 2 photo, with Newt Scamander standing beside Tina Goldstein as Leta Lestrange cozies up to Newt’s brother Theseus. However, it is still too early to tell whether Credence and Maledictus will be more than friends.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is scheduled for release on November 16, 2018.

[Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images]