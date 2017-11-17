Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Should Play For NBA G-League, Analyst Suggests

With the Los Angeles Lakers’ rookie Lonzo Ball off to a rough start for the early part of his career, some people are starting to question how effective he can be this season. At least one sports analyst believes it might be best to demote Lonzo Ball based on his early performance in the league. Here’s the latest L.A. Lakers news for Lonzo Ball and why one analyst believes he should be playing for the G-League rather than the National Basketball Association itself right now.

On Thursday, NESN‘s Joshua Schrock reported that Fox Sports 1‘s Nick Wright believes Lonzo Ball should be playing for the G-League. Wright is the co-host of the newer sports show First Things First where he debates various topics with former NFL star Cris Carter. One of the latest topics they talked about was none other than the Lakers’ No. 2 draft pick and his struggles early in his career. Wright suggested that maybe Ball needs to be demoted from the team. Basically, Wright praised Ball for his skills that he showed during his days at UCLA, but mentioned how he may be losing his confidence as he’s being given less playing time for the Los Angeles Lakers.

That’s why Wright thinks maybe a stint in the G-League, which was formerly known as the D-League, could be best.

“Let him get his confidence back by playing against guys like he played against in college. Because last night, going up against another rookie, granted a guy a year older in Ben Simmons, he did not look like he belonged in the same league as that guy.”

Wright’s comments refer to how Ball played in the Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at Staples Center. Ball finished 1-for-9 with two points, five assists, and two assists in 21 minutes of action. Ultimately, the team lost 115-109 to the visiting 76ers, with fellow rookie Ben Simmons of Philadelphia recording 18 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds to show up Lonzo Ball on his home court.

The Lakers should consider sending Lonzo to the G-League. @getnickwright explains pic.twitter.com/n9sHFEKd2F — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 16, 2017

While Nick Wright seems to believe that Lonzo Ball belongs elsewhere, L.A. Lakers head coach Luke Walton recently showed support for his rookie point guard, per ESPN‘s report.

“He’s our starting point guard. So there’s no discussion, no talks as of now of moving Lonzo to the bench. Nah. He’s our starting point guard.”

Walton was also asked if he felt the recent arrest of Lonzo Ball’s brother LiAngelo Ball in China for shoplifting might be playing a part in how Ball was playing. Walton noted that it would certainly weigh on him if he was the one dealing with it and added, “You’ve got to ask Lonzo; he’s the only one who can tell you that. But I would imagine.”

Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers hit the court for their next game on Friday night at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time when they host the Phoenix Suns.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen/AP Images]