NFL Picks Week 11: Cowboys Vs. Eagles, Seahawks Vs. Falcons Highlight Week 11 Schedule

Week 11 NFL picks have been released for an important week on the schedule. Among the more important Week 11 NFL games is a matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys that takes place Sunday night (November 19). This game has heavy implications for the NFC East race. The Thursday night game (November 16) is between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans, while the Monday night game (November 20) is between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

The ESPN experts have revealed their Week 11 NFL picks and predictions, though Trey Wingo’s selections weren’t made public in the updated report. The site states that he has gone 79-53 in his predictions this year, including an 8-6 mark in the Week 10 NFL picks. The other nine ESPN analysts have weighed in with their Week 11 predictions, though, giving a nice odd number that makes it easier to discern which team the site feels is going to win each game.

Beginning with the Thursday night game between the Steelers and Titans, some of the Week 11 NFL picks from ESPN are unanimous. All nine of them feel that the Steelers are going to win this home game against the Titans. It’s not the only unanimous pick in Week 11, as they also agree that the Detroit Lions will beat the Chicago Bears, that the Jacksonville Jaguars will beat the Cleveland Browns, and that the New Orleans Saints will beat the Washington Redskins. They also have the Kansas City Chiefs beating the New York Giants as the final unanimous Week 11 pick.

There are three Week 11 games where one analyst is predicting an upset will take place. Louis Riddick is on his own predicting the Baltimore Ravens will beat the Green Bay Packers, Dan Graziano is the only one who feels the Buffalo Bills will beat the Los Angeles Chargers, and Seth Wickersham is on his own with a prediction that the Dallas Cowboys will beat the Philadelphia Eagles. As a site, the ESPN Week 11 NFL picks have the Packers, Chargers, and Eagles predicted to win these important games.

As for the rest of the Week 11 NFL picks, the ESPN experts predict the Houston Texans will beat the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams will beat the Minnesota Vikings, the Miami Dolphins will beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Denver Broncos will beat the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Seattle Seahawks will beat the Atlanta Falcons. The game between the Seahawks and Falcons is the primetime event on Monday night, with the defending NFC champions heading to CenturyLink Field to take on Russell Wilson.

[Featured Image by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images]