‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Nov. 20: Shooting Details Revealed, Paul Has News On Abby And Scott

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, November 20, reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will have a heated discussion with Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) and he makes his position well known. Victor is probably upset about the sex scandal crisis, and he wants Neil to handle it. What that really means to Victor is he wants Neil to make it disappear.

According to SheKnows Soaps, if they wait too long, Victor is afraid it will be too late to recover from the scandal. He will pressure Neil to handle it and make it all go away. Victor will get so agitated about the problem; he will bang his hands on the desk. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Neil will try to get Victor to calm down. He will promise to do whatever he can to make the whole ordeal a distant memory.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) will call Sharon (Sharon Case) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) to give an update on Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Scott Grainger’s (Daniel Hall) missing person report. He suggests that Sharon and Ashley head to the police station so he can give them the update in person. The women assume the worst and anxiously rush to his office.

#YR CDN Recap: A gunshot rings out after Zach learns Abby and Scott had sex! https://t.co/MAuWcnJwP5 pic.twitter.com/lRfguu9Qwz — Candace Young (@CandaceLYoung) November 16, 2017

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul has gathered all the evidence and he has an update to give the families. Monday’s episode will reveal the outcome of the exchange between Zack (Ryan Ashton) and Scott.

Before Zack fired his gun, he ranted that Scott and Abby will get what they deserve. It looked like Zack shot Scott, but it’s was hard to tell for sure.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Abby will be alive and well at the Abbotts’ family celebration. There is no mention of Scott in the Thanksgiving preview, suggest he could end up in the hospital.

The Y&R fans hope that there was a struggle for the gun and it accidentally goes off and hit Zack in the chest, killing him instantly. CBS will reveal Zack’s fate on Monday, November 20.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]