Wendy Williams Slams Nicki Minaj’s Raunchy ‘Paper’ Cover: ‘It Makes Kim Kardashian Looks Like A Kindergartner’

Looks like Wendy Williams is not a fan of Nicki Minaj’s latest magazine cover. The outspoken talk show host recently shared her thoughts about the rapper’s raunchy photo, calling it “desperate and distasteful.”

During the “Hot Topics” segment of The Wendy Williams Show, the 53-year-old TV personality did not hold back in expressing her dislike of Nicki Minaj’s half-naked photos for Paper magazine.

In the censored photo flashed on the screen, Williams gave her interpretation of the racy image. The host noted that three versions of Nicki Minaj were doing sexual things to each other.

Wendy bluntly told the audience that she doesn’t like the rapper’s sexy cover, adding that she seemed to be trying too hard to stay relevant. In addition, she pointed out that the photos were “desperate and distasteful” — at least for her liking.

“I find it desperate and distasteful… this has gone too far.”

Williams even brought up Kim Kardashian’s booty-baring Paper magazine cover in 2014. The controversial host argued that Nicki Minaj’s cover made the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star look innocent.

“This cover makes Kim [Kardashian]’s look like a kindergartener.”

As if it wasn’t enough, Wendy Williams even shared her own reasons as to why Nicki Minaj posed in such a scandalous manner. The talk show host suggested that it was the rapper’s “way of swimming,” especially with her new album coming out and ongoing feuds with other rap artists, including Remy Ma and Lil Kim.

While Wendy Williams finds Nicki Minaj’s Paper magazine cover “distasteful,” some were actually impressed with the rapper’s confidence to express herself.

On Thursday, “Foolish” singer Ashanti gave props to Nicki Minaj for sending out an important message to women, particularly in loving one’s self. She also noted that the rapper’s move could inspire women to be more confident and in control even in a male-dominated industry.

Pants by #AlexanderMcQueen bag by #Chanel Shoe by #Gucci inches by ONIKA TANYA MARAJ. YW ???? A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 12, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj broke the internet with her “Minaj À Trois” cover for Paper magazine. The rapper shared a series of provocative photos and videos from the shoot, which already gained over 2 million likes.

In the photos, the “Anaconda” singer can be seen engaging in a threesome with two clones of herself. The sexual theme of the images quickly gained various reactions from her fans and haters alike.

Nicki Minaj, who is known for being outspoken, has yet to comment on the negative reactions of her raunchy Paper magazine cover.

