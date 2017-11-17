Khloe Kardashian Loves The Attention, Teasing Fans With Baby Bump

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her fans guessing, as she has yet to confirm the big pregnancy rumors surrounding her, which People first reported back in September. It has been a back and forth game with Khloe, as fans have been searching for the baby bump. It seems that Khloe loves the guessing game, so will she ever let fans know for sure?

It seems like Khloe is always covering up her possible baby bump in baggy sweaters. However, she did reveal what looked like a baby bump in an all-black bodysuit, which Entertainment Tonight shared. Despite that, Khloe has yet to confirm the pregnancy news or shown off that baby bump fully.

Fans of Khloe might have to continue to be patient though, as Hollywood Life is reporting that that pregnancy confirmation isn’t coming any time soon. Khloe loves all the attention that comes with the guessing game, so she is not ready to spill the beans right now, according to their insider.

“Khloe[Kardashian] is getting so much attention with this pregnancy guessing game — there’s not any real motivation to confirm it yet. She’s having fun teasing people and keeping them guessing. The big payoff is that it’s helping build lots of interest for the show, but it’s also fun for her. She’s having fun messing with people.”

The struggles for Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom were shown on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as they tried to have a baby. It was reported later on by In Touch Weekly that Khloe was faking in her attempts to become pregnant with Lamar.

Khloé Kardashian’s baby bump is on full display in spandex biker shorts: https://t.co/IB6eQxl31o — InStyle (@InStyle) November 15, 2017

She won’t have to fake it anymore, as it seems like her and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, are expecting. When it was first reported, a source told Hollywood Life that both Khloe and her sister Kylie Jenner were pregnant and about four months along. Based on that information, Khloe would be about five or six months along and showing by now, right?

You would assume so, but that is not the case. Even though there is a possible baby bump alert in that black bodysuit, there is still no guaranteed baby bump sighting. Khloe may want to hold out on this one, but if she truly is pregnant, she can’t hold on forever. The baby bump is going to start poking out more and more and no amount of baggy sweatshirts and coats will cover it.

You guys are going to love our new @goodamerican velour sweats and velvet bodysuits!! You can mix and match colors (I'm obsessed with the burgundy!!) or team a bodysuit with matching sweats for a super cute look. These are SO comfy for the holidays. Available now on GoodAmerican.com A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:08am PST

For now, she can enjoy the attention and guessing game. Soon, fans will know the truth!

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]