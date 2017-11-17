‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: More PC Residents Choose, Jordan Takes Current Jason’s Side, Dante Stands By P6

General Hospital spoilers reveal the search for Drew will continue. More Port Charles residents will be involved in the investigation. The people backing Patient 6 and current Jason’s will have more allied on their side.

Team Patient 6

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Carly (Laura Wright) took Patient 6’s side. Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) also took his side. General Hospital spoilers suggest Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) will join Patient 6 in his fight to claim Jason’s identity. During the week of November 20, Dante will help Patient 6 in completing a crucial task.

The highly awaited reunion between Patient 6 and Michael will also be something to look forward to. General Hospital spoilers reveal the emotional meeting could eventually lead to Michael offering his help to support Patient 6’s cause. With the Corinthos family behind him, Patient 6 has a solid team behind him. His confidence over proving his identity will also sway more Port Charles residents to support him.

Team Current Jason

While Patient 6 earns more supporters, current Jason will continue to act more aggressive. He kept on insisting he is the real Jason Morgan. With his identity on the line, he will stop at nothing to prove Patient 6 is Drew and not Jason. Curtis decided to take Jason’s side, and he will continue working with him. General Hospital spoilers reveal Jordan will also join current Jason’s team.

So much has been left unsaid… it's past time Sonny fills him in. An exciting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/twXBp2kGs2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 16, 2017

Even if team current Jason is not that big, Curtis is known for being thorough in his investigations. His skills will be useful in the coming weeks. Jordan will also be Jordan’s ally in this fight. It will be faster to sort things out with Jordan to help him out. Together they will try to look for clues about Drew’s history and what happened to him. There are also speculations that Tamara Braun’s role Dr. Kim Nero could shed more light on the situation.

With so much going on in Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers reveal Patient 6 will feel lost. Patient 6 came back to Port Charles hoping to reclaim his identity. However, he thinks someone else stole his identity and took his place in everyone’s life. Although there are people backing him up, the process of proving who he is and getting to know his old friends after five long years can be stressful. Fortunately, he will receive a lot of help from the people who care about him.

Franco will feel conflicted and he wants to hide the truth as long as he can. However, his lies could cost him the love of his life. General Hospital spoilers reveal exciting scenes ahead as Sam and Liz struggle with having two Jasons in town.

