Here’s Why The WWE Locker Room Is Still Furious With Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn

Last week, it came to light that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were sent home from WWE’s European tour early as a punishment for “going into business for themselves.” There have been several reports all claiming something a bit different, but the gist is Owens and Zayn changed the finish of their segment with The New Day on SmackDown Live and WWE officials reprimanded them and sent them back to the United States.

There was some speculation about the powers that be punishing Owens and Zayn further for their actions, and it came to light that both men were unhappy with WWE and were debating about leaving. That turned out to be nothing more than a rumor because Owens and Zayn made their return to WWE television during SmackDown Live this week. However, that does not mean that they are out of the woods with their peers.

It’s being reported that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens still have a ton of heat on them in the locker room as a result of the incident because most of their peers feel that they did go into business for themselves. A lot of people believe the entire situation was just a big misunderstanding, but the majority of people have labeled Owens and Zayn as “the bad guys,” which has given them a significant amount of heat in the locker room.

Heading into WWE Survivor Series, Owens and Zayn don’t have an official match on the card just yet. The expectation is they will have huge roles in the 5 on 5 Raw vs. SmackDown Live Elimination match. They’re expected to interfere in the match and could even give Team Raw the win. It seems that WWE officials are setting them up for something big after the event, but that was always the plan and it’s not a punishment.

The issues Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got themselves into recently shouldn’t impact their roles on WWE television too drastically. They are still in the middle of a significant push on SmackDown Live. It will just take some time for the WWE locker room to move on and the heat will subside over time as long as Owens and Zayn don’t have any more issues. Hopefully, their careers will be back to normal by the end of the year.

[Featured Image by WWE]