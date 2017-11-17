WWE News: Maryse Has A Baby Bump And Eva Marie No Longer Has Red Hair [Photos]

It looks as if two former WWE divas have changed their look since being removed from television. During one’s time on WWE TV, appearance is a significantly high component of marketing, particularly if you are a woman in the company. Moreover, appearance is, in many cases, what establishes oneself as a unique persona in the business. For instance, former SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Naomi was going through different incarnations of her character, from focusing on more of her days as a cheerleader while in FCW and NXT to being more of a darker, cynical character as the leader of Team B.A.D. (Beautiful and Dangerous) alongside Tamina and Sasha Banks. However, these moments did not give her the level of popularity until she returned to the ring with a completely different “Feel the Glow” entrance and character. In fact, this character has led her to two reigns as champion, including a WrestleMania victory in her hometown of Orlando, Florida. Other names stand out due to their character as well. Namely, Maryse and Eva Marie.

Maryse Has A Baby Bump

Maryse’s character stood out by being a blonde-haired pompous superstar, oftentimes turning her nose up while walking down the ramp. Her look, combined with the effort to hone her craft in the ring, led her to two reigns as Diva’s Champion, having the third longest combined length in the history of the championship. When she returned to aid The Miz, she was used mostly as a valet, drastically enhancing his character. On the September 11, 2017, episode of Raw, Miz and Maryse announced that they were expecting their first child. The Miz recently took a photo of the two at the MTV TRL return launch, and Maryse had a baby bump.

I️ can’t tell you how excited I️ am for @mtv @trl to be back. Teenage Mike is jumping up and down right now. @marysemizanin has never seen I️t. Canadians…lol WATCH NOW!!!!! pic.twitter.com/lH8xTHZxU3 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 16, 2017

Eva Marie No Longer Has Red Hair

Eva Marie first received notoriety by being a cast member of the Total Divas reality series. During this time, she would train to become an in-ring talent, and embarked in a feud along with the rest of the cast against AJ Lee. Despite gaining such massive exposure in so little time as a WWE talent, many criticized her in-ring performance. Eventually, she was sent to NXT to hone her craft, and even aligned herself with Nia Jax. Throughout her time in WWE before leaving the company earlier this year, she went by the moniker of “All Red Everything,” as her hair was a major part of making her character unique. Now, however, she looks to have ditched the gimmick, and has changed her hair color to multicolored for a new project. She also has changed her hair to black since leaving WWE.

Who doesn’t like a dark lip for fall?!???????????? – (P.S. New Video up on my channel ???? & its a get ready with me. Click link in bio????????) A post shared by Natalie Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

While there is no timetable to when Maryse may come back, if at all since she admitted on a Table for 3 episode that she wants to stay home and start a family, it looks like Eva Marie has moved on from her time in the WWE.

[Featured Images by WWE]