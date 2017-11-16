‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8 Trailer Revealed: Is Camille Grammer Back Full Time? [Video]

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast is returning to Bravo TV next month and several days after the premiere date was confirmed, the network has given fans their first look at the drama that is to come.

Along with the highly anticipated cast photos for the returning women of the show, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, Bravo TV confirmed that Teddi Jo Mellencamp had been added to the cast in a full-time role and noted that Camille Grammer would be returning in a part-time role.

On November 16, People magazine shared a clip from Bravo TV, which included the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 and an introduction of the new cast member, who immediately notices that not everyone is easy to get along with.

“Some of these women make it very hard to be at ease,” Teddi Jo Mellencamp says during a clip from one of her confessional scenes.

She then adds, “I’m not going to back down when I know I’m right.”

As the trailer continues, it is revealed that Teddi Jo Mellencamp is no fan of her co-star, Lisa Rinna, who has been starring on the series since Season 5. In fact, Mellencamp labels the former soap star as schizophrenic, suggesting that she is seriously out of touch with reality.

Elsewhere, Lisa Vanderpump’s friendships appear to be facing tests as she takes aim at longtime friend Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, who she brought to the show for Season 7. She’s even seen accusing the women of not wanting to spend time with her.

While many had hope to see Camille Grammer return to her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during Season 8, she has only been cast in a part-time role. That said, her Instagram page has made it clear for the past several months that she spent tons of time with her co-stars throughout production on the new season.

To see more of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, which airs on Tuesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]