Adult Film Legend Ron Jeremy Accused Of Sexual Assault By Numerous Women

Adult film star Ron Jeremy is the latest person to be accused of sexual assault by a number of women who work in the adult film industry.

Writers for the New York Post note that talk about Jeremy, 64, was kicked up with a YouTube video released by adult star Ginger Banks in July. In the clip, Banks alleges that the man known as “The Hedgehog” was at the head of several assaults against both women of the adult film industry and female fans alike.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Jeremy disregards each and every accusation made against him.

“For over 40 years, fans and fellow performers pay money and wait in long lines to meet me. They want autographs, pictures, to flirt with me, physically grab me in different areas (usually my clothed penis), [and] they ask me to touch them and many ask to have me sign their boobs,” he said.

“When I take photos with fans and other performers at these conventions, signings or events, I do sometimes kiss people on the lips or the cheek, sign boobs or whatever they want. There is ‘put on’ flirting and touching for the photo. This is exactly what people pay me for at conventions,” he continued.

Be that as it may, the Post notes that Jeremy has been accused of much more than simple groping.

For example, ex-adult film star Jennifer Steele accused Ron Jeremy of raping her twice — once during a photo shoot and once again at his private home.

In the same Rolling Stone piece, Steele notes that Jeremy booked a photo shoot with her where sex would be simulated between the pair. She went on to say that as the cameras began to flash, Jeremy mentioned that he needed to look directly at her to prepare for his take. That was when, according to Steele, Jeremy raped her for the first time.

“I said flat-out no, [but] he doesn’t hear no,” Steele told Rolling Stone. “He just kinda keeps going and pretends like you didn’t say anything.”

Steele says she was able to brush the matter off (“I had it in my head that I had somehow exaggerated it and it was an honest mistake,” she remarked), and went on to stay at Jeremy’s house for the evening. That was where the second alleged rape was said to have occurred.

“This was after so many times of saying no and realizing that wasn’t gonna work,” Steele claimed. “I went completely livid. I broke down.”

Jeremy responded that no such thing ever happened.

“Why would she decide to go to her rapist’s home? Give me a f***ing break,” he responded.

“It is just not true.”

Along with Steele, fellow adult film actress Danica Dane says that Jeremy sexually assaulted her at an adult-themed expo in 2014. Also, adult star Jay Taylor reported that Jeremy digitally penetrated her while the two posed for photos one year previous. Taylor’s boyfriend, who snapped the supposed shot, confirmed his partner’s story. Jeremy, once again, denied all wrongdoing.

“A journalist [also] accused Jeremy of groping her breast and kissing her on the mouth without her consent at an expo in 2009,” the New York Post notes. “A co-worker present at the time of the alleged incident corroborated the journalist’s account of the events.”

Another adult film star, Julia Ann, also mentioned a supposed interaction in Jamaica where Jeremy tried to give her a leg massage without her consent. Jeremy seemed oblivious in his response to Ann’s take of his supposed actions.

“Why is this even in an article?” he asked.

Following more mentions, Jeremy admitted that he does consider himself a “groper,” but claimed that it came with the territory of what he’s known to do in his career.

“As for the charges of groping, I say yes, I am a groper,” he wrote in an email to Rolling Stone. “And by groper, I mean I get paid to show up to these shows, events, and photo shoots and touch the people and they touch me. I’m not the young stud I was, but I still draw a crowd.”

However, he vehemently denied ever raping any of the women who made claims against him.

“I have never and would never rape anyone. All serious allegations have been investigated by police and dismissed by judges, as have most of the accusations of ‘groping,'” he wrote in his email.

“But seriously, if you were going to be around Ron Jeremy, wouldn’t you assume that I’d be a little bit touchy-feely? Yes. This is what I do for a living. I am not Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Weinstein, or Cosby. If anyone was ever made to feel uncomfortable by any of our interactions, I’m deeply sorry. That was never my intention and it breaks my heart in half. I have never raped anyone. If anyone continues those claims, that is defamation. I will sue them in court.”

None of the women who accused Ron Jeremy of sexual assault replied to his email comments.

