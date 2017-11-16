Watch Warriors Vs. Celtics 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & NBA Game Odds

On Thursday night, basketball fans get to watch the Warriors vs. Celtics live stream feed or television coverage as the top two teams from opposing conferences meet. Boston has surged to the Eastern Conference’s best record with a hot winning streak of 13 games. Meanwhile, Golden State has recently overtaken the Houston Rockets at the top of the Western Conference. Will the defending NBA champions end the Celtics’ hot streak? Here’s the latest game preview with odds to win, start time, television channel, and Warriors vs. Celtics live streaming online details.

As tonight’s epic NBA matchup arrives, the two teams are each surging with winning streaks. The Boston Celtics have won 13 in a row even with offseason acquisition Gordon Hayward sidelined after just the first game. That’s helped Boston achieve the top of the Eastern Conference, with only the Detroit Pistons close right now at 2.5 games behind. The Golden State Warriors have won seven-straight games and hold a half-game lead over the Rockets for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Over their past five games, the Warriors have four games in which they defeated their opponents by 17 points or more. They’re currently averaging about 120 points per game and holding opponents to under 108. The Celtics are scoring 102.7 per game, but have shown impressive defense, limiting teams to just 94.5 points per contest. Their newest star, Kyrie Irving, has been leading the way with 20.6 points per game on a 44.1 percent field goal rate.

The Odds Shark website reported that the Golden State Warriors are favored by 7.5 points on the spread. For the moneyline, they’re -285 to -310 favorites, while the home team Celtics are +245 to +255 underdogs. The over/under point spread is 217.5 points for the complete game in Boston. Golden State has a 6-1 record against the spread in their last seven games, while the Celtics are 11-1-1 against the spread over the last 13 games they’ve played.

Thursday night’s Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The TNT network will be the exclusive television coverage provider for this game around the United States. There may be live streaming coverage online through the TNTDrama website or any compatible TNT apps for mobile and other devices.

For a free way to watch tonight’s Warriors vs. Celtics game on live stream feed, there’s Sling TV. This channel streaming service is available on a one-week free trial for all new customers. To find out more information visit the Sling.com website in order to sign up and begin streaming live and on-demand television content.

[Featured Image by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images]