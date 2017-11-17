‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: A Gunshot Fired, Chelsea- Nick Fight, And Dina’s Devastating Diagnosis

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Friday, November 17, reveal that Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) check into a motel. Scott notices that Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) car is out back and he suggests it’s time to nail him.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Scott wants to go into the motel room alone first, just to make sure it is safe. Of course, Abby refused, and she followed him into the room. Scott picks up the phone to call his family and Zack enters the room, pointing a gun at them.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack tries to convince Abby that he wouldn’t have left her to die in the storage unit. He would have come back to get her. Zack suggests that they are meant to be together.

Abby tells Zack that while in the storage unit, she thought about her life. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby told Zack that her family doesn’t love her and she loves him. She agrees to go with him if he spares Scott.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack mocks Scott by saying he could never have a woman like Abby. Scott and Abby exchange a look, which Zack picked up on. He demands to know if they had sex in the storage unit.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby and Scott deny they had sex, but Zack doesn’t believe it. He suggests that she is just like the girls that work for him. Zack screams that they deserve what is coming to them. He fires the gun.

At Crimson Light’s, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) exchange words over Newman Enterprises’ press release about Abby’s abduction. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria suggests that Abby could be hiding out at the spa waiting for the crisis to blow over.

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) arrives, and he asks Ashley if she has heard any news on Abby. He agrees that his sister’s press release about Abby was completely out of line. Ravi approaches Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan), and he asks if she’s the girl that conned older ladies. He adds that he saw her picture on The Hilary Hour. Chelsea will scream that she is now the newest Genoa City scandal.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) arrives at NE to give Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) an update on Abby. He will say that haven’t found Abby, Scott, or Zack but the bigger problem is the sex ring scandal.

Victor sides with Victoria when Neil Winters (Kristoff St. John) complains about the press release about Abby. Neil will suggest that Victoria didn’t take his advice on how to handle the press release. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Victor sides with Victoria, stating that they will throw Abby under the bus and blame her inexperience as a reason for the scandal.

Later, Victoria stops Neil in the hall, and she asks him not to undermine her position in front of Victor. Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that she doesn’t like being challenged. He assures her he’s on her team. Victoria adds that if he doesn’t like her way of doing things, he can just get out of her way. Neil suggests that she is becoming just like her father.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) introduces Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) to a doctor. Dina doesn’t want to talk to the doctor. She whines that incident with Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) was self-defense and it wouldn’t happen again.

Dina answers a series of questions, and she becomes upset when she cannot answer two in a row. After a short break, the doctor asks her to draw a clock showing 9 p.m. Dina isn’t able to complete the task. Jack throws the paper on the floor, and he escorts the doctor out. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley sees Dina’s drawing and she tells Jack they have to face the truth about Dina’s health. Ashley said it’s time to accept that Dina has Alzheimer’s disease.

Chelsea and Nick argue about her scandal. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea is worried about her business. Nick suggests she should be worried how Faith will react to the news. Nick wonders if she was married to Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood). Chelsea denies it, adding that it was just a scam. Chelsea promises she never conned him. Nick isn’t so sure he can trust a word she says.

