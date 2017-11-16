Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Engagement? They Should Think Twice Says Actress, But Royal Watchers Disagree

Meghan Markle may be making the biggest mistake of her life if she quits her hit show, Suits, and walks out on her acting career to marry Prince Harry. Going from actress to princess has got to be exciting, but Vanity Fair shared that according to one star who almost made that move, royal status isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear to be enjoying a perfect romance that “could work and be rather wonderful” if they decide to tie the knot, Ruthie Henshall is worried there’s a lot on the line for Meghan.

Amid the swirling rumors of imminent engagement, there are new voices weighing on what marriage decision Meghan Markle should make. Markle is a big star on the rise in the acting world and Ruthie, who starred on Broadway and London’s West End and was a five-time Olivier Award nominee, says that when an actor stops acting, it’s incredibly hard to adjust. On top of that, Meghan is a commoner and not conversant with the way the royals live.

As another recent royal bride who had no royal blood or significant connections and was also a commoner when she married Prince William, Kate Middleton wasn’t a career woman looking at sacrificing her own identity. Kate became the perfect princess and is completely devoted to supporting Prince William’s role as heir to the throne.

Ruthie Henshall knows what she’s talking about when it comes to hanging out with the British royal princes and trading Hollywood royalty for one of Queen Elizabeth’s family. Back in the 90s, Ruthie was in the tabloids because of her relationship with Prince Edward, the monarch’s youngest son.

Edward is now happily married to Sophie (née Rhys-Jones) and the couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Wessex, have two children and a reputation for preferring a quiet life away from the spotlight. It’s worked well for the prince and his Welsh upper-crust wife because they both came from the same world, and neither had to change more than any other couple who get married.

Henshall says that wouldn’t have been the case for her if she had married her prince, and she’s worried that Meghan Markle could be overlooking the reality of how much she’ll have to give up.

“It never would have been an option for me to do so—my career is my first love and is such an important part of who I am. I would have been unhappy.”

The Daily Mail wrote that the Ruthie Henshall was the last actress to have a romantic relationship with a royal prince, and for the British stage star, the royal romance wasn’t worth the cost of giving up her career. Prince Edward’s ex said that a marriage has to be about love, not duty, and the expectations are just too much. Ruthie and the prince are still friends, despite their split, and she admits that her love of acting has always been extremely important to who she is.

Henshall believes that Meghan Markle’s love of acting is fundamental to her identity, but many others see Meghan and Harry’s love as something so strong that it transcends Markle’s career plans.

Carolyn Harris is a royal historian who writes about the royal family. CBC reports that Harris sees a big difference between the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are carrying out their romance and the way it’s been done before. From her point of view, the two appear to be engaged already, although Harris isn’t making any claims to be in on royal engagement secrets.

Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, were totally open about making gestures of physical affection during their first public engagement at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada, and Harry often refers to Meghan as his girlfriend.

The two are comfortable behaving like an engaged royal couple even though there’s been no word from Kensington Palace making the engagement official. They’re already breaking the rules and managing to do so respectfully, with an eye to tradition. That bodes well for Meghan Markle’s future happiness if she ends her acting career to become Princess Henry of Wales.

