Kenya Moore Reportedly Wants To Get Pregnant To Save Her Role On ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Kenya Moore is reportedly undergoing in-vitro fertilization in hopes of conceiving her first child with husband Marc Daly — and maintaining her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

As rumors continue to swirl which suggest that 46-year-old Kenya Moore may be on the chopping block with Bravo TV due to her refusal to showcase her marriage on the show after tying the knot in secret in St. Lucia.

“Kenya has been meeting with top IVF specialists in New York City for the past month to undergo treatments to become pregnant by the early spring,” an insider told Radar Online on November 16.

According to the report, Kenya Moore’s hope is that a potential pregnancy announcement will convince her Real Housewives of Atlanta producers to keep her on board for the upcoming 11th season of the show. In fact, she’s already gone through an extensive physical to ensure that her body can sustain the emotional and physical process of in-vitro fertilization.

If the reality star is unable to conceive a child herself, she and her husband are reportedly considering the option of using a surrogate to carry their first child.

Following Kenya Moore’s secret wedding ceremony with husband Marc Daly, executives were reportedly quite upset about her decision but believed she would ultimately introduce her husband during Season 10. Unfortunately for them, the introduction never happened, and when it comes to the future, it doesn’t appear that Daly is open to joining the show.

A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Nov 15, 2017 at 2:13pm PST

The Radar Online insider went on to reveal that Kenya Moore’s lack of cooperation has led her to be considered for a firing. As the insider noted, Moore doesn’t have anything compelling going on, aside from her marriage. So, because she is not open to showing that part of her life, she may be giving Bravo TV no choice but to let her go for the sake of the future of the show.

To see more of Kenya Moore and her co-stars, including Nene Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Eva Marcille, and Kim Zolciak, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]