Pentagon Accidentally Retweets Then Deletes Post Calling For Donald Trump’s Resignation

The Pentagon accidentally retweeted then deleted a post calling for Donald Trump to resign his presidency. The post was spotted on the Defense Department’s account on Thursday. With 5.2 million followers on its Twitter page, the retweeted posted didn’t go unnoticed.

According to The Hill, a screenshot was snapped of the message that the Pentagon retweeted calling for Trump to resign. The post also urged others in Washington, D.C. to step down, including calling for Democrat Sen. Al Franken to resign from Congress and pressuring Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore to end his campaign.

“GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy,” the post read in part, pointing to the emerging allegation against Franken and the sexual misconduct scandals against both Trump and Moore.

The message was originally tweeted by “Proud Resister,” and a screenshot of it on the Pentagon’s account before it was deleted is seen below from The Hill‘s reporting on the incident.

Pentagon Twitter account shares post calling for Trump to resign https://t.co/afPXrfxwfh pic.twitter.com/iW79dZARib — The Hill (@thehill) November 16, 2017

According to the report, the Pentagon mistakenly retweeted the post before deleting the call for Donald Trump to resign. Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning released a statement revealing that an authorized operator of the department’s official Twitter page “erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

An authorized operator of the @DeptofDefense‘s official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it. — Dana W. White – DoD (@ChiefPentSpox) November 16, 2017

Chief Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White also posted a statement reading the same thing about the retweeted and deleted tweet.

Pentagon: Retweet of call for Trump to resign was accidental https://t.co/UxvJOCm1qK pic.twitter.com/DznFLhGz4W — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) November 16, 2017

Many users weren’t satisfied with the statement, arguing that whoever at the Pentagon retweeted the post calling for Donald Trump’s resignation should be fired. One comment stated that the Pentagon should require an approval and control process, making the retweet by the operator seem strange. Others joked that they liked the Pentagon’s tweet, with one saying it was the best post by the Defense Department they’ve ever seen. The general consensus is that the authorized operator should be terminated from his or her job.

[Featured Image by Andy Dunaway/USAF/Getty Images]