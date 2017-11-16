Old School Fans Will Be Quite Happy To See Who Is Returning For The ‘WWE Starrcade’ Event

It looks like WWE is intentionally bringing back a persona to further hype the upcoming Starrcade event. Scheduled to occur on Saturday, November 25, at the Greensboro Coliseum, the biggest annual event of WCW will be returning under the WWE umbrella for the first time, following its final event which aired on December 17, 2000. Over the past year, WWE has made it a concentrated effort to pull in the old school wrestling fans by reviving some of the WCW names. On top of exchanging “Night of Champions” for the classic “Clash of [the] Champions” name, WWE has revived the War Games match, as it will be the feature of the upcoming NXT: TakeOver event. There is also a chance that WWE is not done with bringing back old names from the days of WCW.

While there is no evidence of WWE making this an official pay-per-view yet, or even airing it on the WWE Network, the company is certainly making it a big deal as far as advertising it on social media and their website. Just recently, it was confirmed on WWE.com that Ric Flair will be in attendance at the event. Moreover, newly-crowned SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is also featured on the card as “North Carolina’s own,” as she will be defending the title in a rematch against Natalya. Former Raw Tag Team Champions Gallows and Anderson even showed that they want to be a part of the legendary event, as they called out WWE Hall of Famers the Rock n’ Roll Express. The hall of fame team is scheduled for the event, so the WWE Universe may just receive an old school brawl between the two teams.

WWE Bringing Back Another Old School Name

When the original card of the Starrcade event was announced, there was a glaring omission from it — Goldust. This caused a major uproar on social media, and even caused Cody and Brandi Rhodes to mention their disappointment in the company as it relates to Dusty Rhodes being a spearhead of the concept. Now, it looks as if WWE has made that change.

Now scheduled on the card is Goldust, being billed as “Dustin Rhodes,” as he will compete against Dash Wilder of The Revival. This match will indeed bring back the old school feel for the event, as The Revival has been frequently compared to the Minnesota Wrecking Crew team. For fans of traditional NWA wrestling, this addition to the card is indeed a must-needed one to go back into the depths of nostalgia.

