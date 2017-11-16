‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Zack’s Shocking Exit – What’s Next For Scott-Abby?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Scott Grainger (Daniel Hall) could become the next couple after Zack (Ryan Ashton) is brought to justice. Abby and Scott will try to forget their tryst in the storage unit, but it will be difficult for them both to move on. Before long, Scott will confess what happened to Sharon (Sharon Case), and he could leave her to be with Abby.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Zack has no chance of redeeming himself. He took advantage of young girls and made them sell their body for money. If that’s not bad enough, he tied Newman Enterprises to his shady dating app. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will not let Zack get away with rocking his company with another scandal.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack will be written out by shuffling him off to prison or he will get shot. Perhaps, Scott will have to shoot him to protect Abby. If Y&R goes that route, it could strengthen Scott and Abby’s bond.

Scott and Abby will try to put the whole ordeal behind them. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Scott cannot put Abby out of his mind and he will be drawn to her.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that when Sharon learns of Scott and Abby’s tryst, she will unravel. She believes they are in a good place. It will completely blindside her to hear that Scott had sex with Abby.

Abby was unaware that Zack was leading a double life. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she believed that he was a hard-working businessman and he was genuinely interested in her.

Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Abby slept with both Zack and Scott a couple of days apart. It seems like the perfect scenario for a pregnancy storyline with Abby confused about which one is the father.

Sharon and Scott’s fans might be upset how the storyline will end. Sharon will have her heart broken again, and Scott could leave her for the naked heiress. It looks like Zack’s exit will is coming soon and the sex trafficking storyline will be over.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

