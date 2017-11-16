Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton: He Raves About Her Makeup-Free Look

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seem great together, and now he is raving about his girlfriend and how great she looks without any makeup on at all. People shared what Blake had to say about the version of Gwen that nobody ever gets to see but him and the kids. Blake Shelton was just crowned as People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2017, but that hasn’t stopped him from talking about how sexy Gwen Stefani is in his eyes.

Gwen explained that his favorite way to see her is without makeup at all, and he called her “ageless.” Blake went on to talk about how she looks 25 without makeup on. Gwen went on to explain that he feels like she is beautiful when she gets fixed up — he even wrote about her red lips in a song — but his favorite way to see her is the way that nobody else gets to.

If you don’t realize it, Gwen Stefani is 48-years-old and the mother of three boys. Blake says that her genetics are “unbelievable.” You can tell that he is an obvious fan of her. Blake and Gwen get along great, and there have been rumors that the two would end up engaged, but if they have, so far then they aren’t sharing it with fans. Everyone is going to have to wait and see. The Inquisitr recently shared that rumors are flying that Blake might end up proposing to her on her big Christmas special coming up soon. This would be a great time for him to pop the question.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani connected when they were both going through a tough time and their own divorce. It looks like they found their match. They were both on The Voice together. It is a bit odd watching this season without Gwen by his side, but hopefully, she will be back soon. They do work great together on the show.

Thank u @revlon #halloweenmakeup! ????????????????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT

You won’t want to miss watching Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani on her big Christmas special when it airs. Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas will air on December 12 on NBC. You won’t get to see Gwen Stefani without her makeup, but you will get to see her looking great with her signature red lipstick.

[Featured Image by Erika Goldring/Getty Images]