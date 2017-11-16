Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth Slammed For Advertising On Instagram, Fans Want More Baby Bump Update

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are handling their Instagram game a little differently from the other married Duggars. For one, they decided to have a joint account so that they can put out a unified message to their fans. They also are limiting the baby bump updates, having decided not to give out weekly or even monthly updates on how their first baby is growing. More importantly, it looks like they are using their Instagram primarily to advertise and put forward their beliefs.

The 20-year-old Duggar and 23-year-old mechanic got married this past May. They launched their Instagram account during their honeymoon, as they traveled to Switzerland and Israel. It was then that they started to put forward their worldview as a couple.

In one of their early Instagram posts, they showed how they worked for One For Israel, an organization that works to evangelize Israelis, believing “the best way to bless Israel is with Yeshua the Messiah (Jesus Christ).”

Back then, the fans reacted by saying that they were overstepping their bounds as tourists.

One fan commented, “Glad to see you’re trying to convert people who already have their own religion… NOT.”

Joy and Austin’s next political post showed their direct support for the Republican party.

Great turnout today at the Arkansas State Capital for the Arkansas Young Republican State Convention! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Aug 19, 2017 at 2:49pm PDT

Their followers warned them that they may cause scandal and drama if they continue to post about religion, politics and other controversial topics.

“Like most, any political talk usually causes sparks,” one fan wrote. “This is a sensitive subject, especially in these tough days in our country. Your families would obviously be Republican (I mean who would think otherwise). I would just be careful because these post will cause and stir emotions in people. I was going to write something else but realize you both are young and not exposed to much.”

However, the couple continued to post controversial materials on their Instagram. As her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, have been doing, Joy and Austin also joined in on promoting Genesis: The Movie.

Get tickets to watch the final showing of the movie TODAY! Nov. 16, 2017. Go to GenesisMovie.com to find a theatre near you! A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:02am PST

“I did not follow you Guys to get advertisements,” one fan complained.

Others did not seem to mind it so much, saying that “if you don’t like the advertisement just scroll on by.”

All in all, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s fans seem to agree that they want more baby bump updates than political and religious messages.

“Please post more baby pics joy and Austin! We are all eager to see pics,” one fan wrote in a post that Austin made for his wife’s 20th birthday.

Joy-Anna’s baby bump has been a major topic of discussion amongst Duggar family fans, who believe that it is way too big to be just over its first trimester. While some fans think that she got pregnant before the wedding date, others seem to believe that she has just gained a lot of weight.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]