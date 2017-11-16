Dakota Johnson Went To See Chris Martin In Argentina To Get ‘Jealous’ Gwyneth Paltrow Out Of Dating Process?

In just the last few weeks, Dakota Johnson was associated with four different potential boyfriends. She was seen having a wine date with Jon Hamm of Mad Men, spotted having sushi with Chris Martin, leaving a New York hotel with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hitt, and then rumored to have Elon Musk pursuing her during a wedding in Brazil. With all these men to choose from, it looks like the Fifty Shades star selected the person with the most ex-wife drama.

The 28-year-old star of Fifty Shades of Grey has endured a hard year of dating. Not only did she finally distance herself from her on-and-off boyfriend Matthew Hitt, who lives in New York, but she also spent the majority of 2016 abroad, away from her friends and filming the last two installments of Fifty Shades with Jamie Dornan, who is happily married to Amelia Warner.

But the daughter of Melanie Griffith got her game back this fall, as she started rethinking her film career after completing all her Fifty Shades filming commitments. She did not seem mind being spotted all over New York and Los Angeles with various men.

The latest sighting of the actress seemed to reveal who she decided to choose. She was spotted at Coldplay concert in Argentina, far away from the continental U.S., looking “transfixed” at Chris Martin perform for his fans, according to Daily Mail.

Many concert-goers took to Twitter to post pictures of Dakota in her velvet jacket watching the performance from a special booth.

When she was first spotted with Chris, rumors about his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow getting “jealous” about his new dating life started to emerge.

“Chris was hoping this would finally be the girl who Gwyneth would approve of,” an insider told Radar Online. “She hated Anna (Wallis, his ex) as well as Jennifer (Lawrence) and Alexa (Chung), saying they were all beneath Chris and refusing to socialize with them.”

To avoid the “bizarre chemistry” that Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow seem to maintain, it looks like Dakota Johnson decided to take their dating to South America.

The How to be Single actress and Coldplay singer were first spotted on their sushi date in Los Angeles. They were described as “cozy, laughing and affectionate” by onlookers, according to People Magazine.

