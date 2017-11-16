Briana DeJesus Shares Text Messages Sent Between Kailyn Lowry And Javi Marroquin, Proves ‘Teen Mom’ Is Bitter

Briana DeJesus seems to have just crossed a major line.

As Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry remain at odds with one another due to his new romance with their Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus, DeJesus has taken it upon herself to share a screenshot of a recent text message exchange between the former couple, which seems to confirm that Lowry is not happy about the relationship.

On November 16, Radar Online shared details of the now-deleted post, revealing that in the messages between Marroquin and Lowry, Kailyn was seen reacting to Marroquin’s plan to attend an NBA game with DeJesus.

“I remember that trip I sent you on I’m glad you get to go again with Briana,” Lowry wrote in one of her messages to her former husband.

“Yeah we got matching jersey tee’s. I’m excited,” he replied.

While Javi Marroquin attempted to make light of the situation between himself and Kailyn Lowry, Lowry had other plans and continued to engage in an argument by accusing Marroquin of taking Briana DeJesus to do the things he already had done with her. Still, Marroquin wasn’t interested in the back and forth and remained positive about his future plans before adding that he isn’t sure why Lowry is behaving in such a way. After all, she was the one who decided to end their three-year marriage and quickly conceive a child with another man.

As their conversation continued, Kailyn Lowry reminded Javi Marroquin that they once attended a Los Angeles Lakers game together before sarcastically saying, “Whatever,” and telling him to have fun.

“Thanks. We will,” Javi Marroquin responded.

Kailyn Lowry decided to end her marriage to Javi Marroquin in May of last year, and later that same year, she became pregnant with her third child, who she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in August of this year. As fans have likely seen on Teen Mom 2, Lowry had a troubled relationship with her third baby daddy and claimed he cheated on her throughout her pregnancy. Lowry also said that she and Lopez are no longer in contact, despite sharing a child.

