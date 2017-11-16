A dwarf who reportedly reached out to children online to ask for sex will be spared jail time because of his short size.

Writers for the New York Post report that Bryan Anthony Bowen, 26, reached out to two girls, aged 13 and 15, on Facebook and asked them both to send nude photographs and engage in sexual activity with him. Both girls denied Bowen, but the man repeatedly made attempts to reach out to them.

According to prosecutor Anna Price, Bowen, who resides in England, allegedly asked the elder of the two teens, “do you want to f***?”

The girl proceeded to block him on Facebook, but on her 16th birthday, Bowen made contact again and relayed that he would “f***” her “for your birthday present.”

In turn, the 16-year-old contacted police, who approached Bowen at his home and confiscated his personal computer. While searching through it, officials came across messages the dwarf sent to a 13-year-old. In those messages, Bowen stated that the girl was “fit as f***,” before inquiring if the younger teen had a boyfriend.

After being arrested, Bowen alleged that he believed the girls were over the age of 16, but he eventually pleaded to two counts of inciting a child to carry out a sex act. Because of his short size, the judge overlooking the case handed down a 48-week prison sentence that was suspended for two years.

“Sentencing the 26-year-old at Mold Crown Court, Judge Rhys Rowland described Bowen as “small in stature and emotionally inadequate,” adding that he would have a ‘very hard time’ in prison,” writers for the Sun note.

Bowen’s lawyer was said to have urged the judge not to jail Bowen as he suffers from learning disabilities, and instead requested for the dwarf to be given sex rehabilitation lessons in lieu of jail time. The judge seemingly agreed with the request, noting that Bowen appeared to be “trying to live out some sort of fantasy” with the two girls.

With the ruling, Bowen must adhere to a strict curfew for three months, and was placed on the sex offenders’ registry. The dwarf was also given a decade-long sexual harm prevent order instead of jail time.

[Featured Image by YakobchukOlena/iStock]