Amy Duggar King Slams Derick Dillard Over His Hateful Speech In Her Own Way

Amy Duggar King is speaking out and slamming Jill Dillard’s husband, Derick, for the things he said on Twitter recently without actually saying his name. It was bad enough that TLC made the choice to cut ties with him, and he won’t appear on the show Counting On anymore. Radar Online shared that Amy isn’t holding back and is sharing her exact thoughts about him. Amy is a cousin to the Duggars and has been seen on the show before.

Amy went to her Twitter and shared her thoughts.

She said, “You might not agree with someone or their lifestyle but you SHOULD be compassionate and show God’s love regardless to everyone.”

She didn’t actually say Derick’s name in that tweet, but everyone knows that’s who she’s talking about when she said it. Amy lives her life the way she wants and doesn’t hold back, which a lot of fans really like about her. Even though she is a Duggar, she doesn’t do things the same way that they do all the time.

After a fan praised Amy Duggar King for being so nice, she replied saying that she does have friends in her life who are gay and she loves them regardless. Amy also thanked the fan for following her on social media. Fans love how she shares her exact thoughts and doesn’t hold back about anything.

Derick Dillard went to Twitter more than once, making it clear that he doesn’t care for Jazz Jennings or her show on TLC.

One tweet said, “What an oxymoron. A ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid. It’s ordained by God.” This wasn’t the only tweet that he shared either.

Derick ended up upsetting TLC enough that they shared on Twitter that he hadn’t filmed anything in months and they were not planning to let him be on the show anytime in the future. They are moving on from Derick, and at this time, being on Counting On was the only paying job that he had. It sounds like Jill will still be on the show, though.

Don’t miss new episodes of Counting On when it returns to TLC. Jeremy Vulolo’s mom confirmed the show is returning even though TLC hasn’t done that yet. Hopefully, it will be back in early 2018.

