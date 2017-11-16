‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Gave A Shoutout To Her Boyfriend On Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett have not yet confirmed publicly that they are dating but as time goes on, the Vanderpump Rules star continues to hint that the filmmaker is her man.

Months after wishing her boyfriend a Happy 46th Birthday on the same day that Emmett turned 46-years-old, Lala Kent once again added to the speculation regarding her longtime boyfriend’s identity.

A short time ago, as the Celebrity Insider revealed on November 14, Lala Kent posted an image of a giant bouquet of flowers with a note that read, “I love you,” and sent a thank you to “R.E.”

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may recall, Lala Kent quit the show in December of last year after being accused of dating a married man by her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney. Then, after announcing her exit, Kent decided to reunite with the group to film the Season 5 reunion special in February.

Months after filming on the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion, Lala Kent reunited with her co-stars to film the sixth season of the Bravo reality series and in the months that followed, she proved she had reconciled with nearly every member of the show, including those who accused her of being a homewrecker during Season 5.

While Lala Kent may soon be ready to go public with Randall Emmett, it seems highly unlikely to think that he will ever appear on Vanderpump Rules. After all, he is a highly respected director with two children and likely wouldn’t be interested in associating himself with the ongoing drama at SUR Restaurant.

Lala Kent might not appear with Randall Emmett on camera but it is a possibility that she will address their romance on the show. That said, fans will have to wait and see for sure when the show returns.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lisa Vanderpump, and Tom Schwartz, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]