‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah-Tessa Shocker Brings Hilary & Devon Closer, Will They Reconcile?

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) will learn a shocker in the next couple weeks. When Devon discovers that his girlfriend, Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes), is in love with Noah’s live-in girlfriend, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

According to Soap Central, Hilary and Devon have a deep connection. Even though they divorced, they still love each other. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary urged Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) to make things right with Billy (Jason Thompson), revealing if she had to do it all over again, she would have taken better care of her marriage.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon hasn’t been willing to give Hilary another chance. He worries that she will resort to her old habits and make him regret his decision.

Devon and Mariah were never going to be a lasting couple. While they have a close friendship, their relationship was doomed from the start. They aren’t head over heels in love with each other. They seem to be better friends than lovers. They are not each other’s true love and might as well face the truth about their relationship.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Mariah and Tessa’s love is a ticking time bomb. They both have admitted that they are attracted and love each other, but Tessa is afraid to act on it. Their kiss made them both weak in the knees. It won’t be long until Tessa will no longer be able to deny her feelings and will have to act on it.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of November 20 reveal that Mariah will continue to wrestle with her feelings for Tessa. At some point, she will have to have a frank discussion with Devon and explain her feelings for Tessa.

The breakup will free Devon up to reconcile with Hilary. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that he has been scared to break Mariah’s heart, so the split might bring him relief. It will also give him the chance to consider giving Hilary, the woman who is his true love, another chance.

Hilary has made more than a few enemies the past few weeks. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that someone may seek revenge for her underhanded moves. Jordan Wilde (Darnell Kirkwood) and Chelsea Newman (Melissa Claire Egan) are just a few people who could cause trouble for Hilary.

If Hilary is under fire, it could put Devon in the position to defend her. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon could give her a second chance after seeing how much guilt Hilary has over her past behavior.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]