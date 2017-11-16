Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Questioned About Jet-Setting, Pants-Wearing Lifestyle On Instagram

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are still in the honeymoon phase of their marriage. All throughout their first year together, they packed in travel, sightseeing, and creating Instagrammable memories with each other while wearing pants, visiting friends, and taking selfies on airplanes. On top of all that, they also bought a house together in Texas, which got Counting On fans wondering how the new couple can afford this kind of lifestyle.

Like all Duggar girls, the 23-year-old Duggar did not go to college or have a career before getting married. Her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, homeschool all their kids and encourage them to learn practical skills rather than pursue higher education. Now that the family’s show, Counting On, focuses on the next generation of Duggars getting married and starting a family of their own, Jinger and Jeremy may be getting compensated well for putting their lives in front of the cameras.

But Counting On fans are still wondering how Jinger and Jeremy get to enjoy this cushy lifestyle that includes “shopping a lot,” “constantly traveling,” and buying a house together.

“Love you 2 but do you have jobs?” a fan asked on an Instagram picture of Jinger looking out a plane window.

Candid. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:28pm PST

Jeremy Vuolo, after a short career as a professional soccer player, is now on his path to becoming a full-time minister. Most fans noted that since he is early in his career as a church leader, he may not be making enough to keep up with this kind of lifestyle.

“Preachers don’t make that much,” another one added.

But other fans noted how his money may be coming from his days as “a pro football player,” that he also “gets paid for being on Counting On,” and it is likely that he “invested wisely” to provide a good life for him and his wife.

But another picture of the couple, which revealed that they travel in first class, sparked discussion about their budget.

You sleep like an angel; I sleep like a large animal that snores and drools. And that’s the difference between me and you. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

“Do ministers in small towns really make that much?” a fan asked.

Others guessed that they might be using “miles to upgrade themselves,” getting his parents to fund their travels, or using “their celebrity status” as a way to “keep [the] chaos down” for the cabin crew.

Also, the 23-year-old Duggar and 30-year-old preacher are hardly ever seen repeating outfits on Instagram. Every time they post a picture of themselves, they are wearing new pants, dresses, jackets, and shorts, showing that they do regular shopping to make sure that they sport a new look for the photos.

Check out Jinger in distressed jeans that caused a lot of commotion amongst her fans.

Trying my eye behind the lens (it helps having a beautiful subject). A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:56am PST

The fact that the couple does not have a baby means that they get to direct some of the funds that go towards child rearing to enjoy themselves. According to a 2010 USDA report, the average middle-income family “will spend roughly $12,000 on child-related expenses in their baby’s first year of life,” this cost only going up as it continues to get older. The fact that Jinger and her husband got to delay their pregnancy even by a year means that they can spend it on clothes, travel and new activities that they can do together.

