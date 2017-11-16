Scheana Marie’s Rep Says She And Robert Valletta Are ‘Great’ Friends, Labels Their Relationship As ‘Rare’

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta may not be a couple anymore, but their recent breakup hasn’t put a stop to them spending time with one another.

As fans may have noticed, the former couple recently attended Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Hollywood, California, and during the event, they appeared to be quite happy together. That said, a reconciliation hasn’t yet happened.

“They aren’t together officially but are great friends and enjoy spending time together, which is rare given their conflicting schedules these days,” the rep said.

After the event took place, the Vanderpump Rules star took to her Instagram account and shared an image of herself with Robert Parks-Valletta’s arm around her waist. In the caption, Scheana Marie tagged her former boyfriend and told him that no matter where life takes them, he will always be her “fave.”

Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta met one another over 10 years ago after she moved to Los Angeles.

“I was like, ‘This is the guy you marry, not the guy you casually date at 21,'” she explained.

Although Scheana Marie had feelings for Robert Parks-Valletta right away, she ultimately began dating Mike Shay and married the musician in August 2014. Then, just weeks after announcing her divorce, she began spending time with Parks-Valletta yet again, and in February of this year, they confirmed they were dating.

In just a few weeks, Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta will be seen starring alongside one another on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules. However, as fans may have seen, their relationship is not all sunshine and roses on the show. In fact, in the just-released trailer, Scheana Marie’s friend and co-star, Lala Kent, is seen informing her that her boyfriend made out with one of her friends.

While it is unclear whether or not the alleged cheating led to Scheana Marie and Robert Parks-Valletta’s recent split, fans will learn more about the claims and the breakup in the coming weeks.

For more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including Robert Parks-Valletta, Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Tom Sandoval, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Lisa Vanderpump, and James Kennedy, don’t miss the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which is set to premiere on Bravo TV on December 4 at 9 p.m.

