Robert Pattinson Spotted Partying With Perpetual Bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio After FKA Twigs Split

Perpetual bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio threw a major bash to celebrate his 43rd birthday, and the newly single Robert Pattinson notably made an appearance at the party. After splitting from his girlfriend of three years, FKA Twigs, Pattinson celebrated with DiCaprio and other A-list celebrities at the Highlight Room at the Dream Hollywood.

DiCaprio is known for his partying skills, and his epic birthday bash didn’t disappoint. He filled the guest list with a who’s who in Hollywood, including Adam Levine, Katy Perry, and Robin Thicke. The event even featured guest DJs Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx.

E! News reports that the newly-single Pattinson showed up without a date and The Weeknd — who has been hitting the town hard recently — showed up with Emily Ratajkowski following his split from Selena Gomez.

Pattinson and Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Barnett, began dating in September of 2014, and after just seven months together, the two got engaged. According to Christian Today, the couple was inseparable for two years, but in the last few months of their relationship, they started growing apart.

The two became distant because of their work schedules — he was on a press tour for a movie, and she was recording an album — and it got to the point where they never saw each other.

However, People Magazine reports that there is a chance the two may get back together. A source revealed that Robert Pattinson still loves Twigs and she is the girl he wants to marry. Twigs still has her engagement ring, and it’s not “out of the realm of possibility” that the two are just taking a break.

Twigs and Pattinson kept their relationship extremely private, and neither of them ever confirmed their engagement publicly. It was rapper T-Pain who accidentally leaked the news in 2015 when he told Vulture that Twigs might not contribute to his album because she was engaged.

how i look when i get ready vs how i look when i go out hehe, night creeper and <3 to @nikitakesh and @clemencepoles for taking vees pics and being genuinely beautiful humans ???? A post shared by FKA twigs (@fkatwigs) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:43am PST

Sources later confirmed that the engagement was real, but when People asked him about wedding planning, he acted confused and asked, “Planning what now?”

This past summer, while appearing on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius-XM Radio, Robert Pattinson revealed that he and Twigs were “kind of” engaged, then added that the singer was amazing and “super talented.”

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]