Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Caught Kissing During Hockey Game, Photos Surface

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been spending time with one another for weeks and all the while, fans suspected they were back together. However, that fact wasn’t confirmed until yesterday, when the on-again, off-again couple proved they were very much back on by sharing a number of kisses during a hockey game in Los Angeles.

According to a new report, Selena Gomez was in attendance on Wednesday night as Justin Bieber laced up his skates and engaged in a hocking game with a number of others. That said, it wasn’t Bieber’s skills on the ice that caught the attention of fans — it was his lovey-dovey behavior with the “Wolves” singer.

On November 16, TMZ shared photos of Selena Gomez with her hands on Justin Bieber’s shoulders as she planted a big kiss on his lips. In other photos, the singer was seen smiling big at her musician boyfriend as he stood with his hockey helmet pushed back on his head.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were first caught spending time with one another at Gomez’s home in Los Angeles before her split from The Weeknd was confirmed. Then, after the breakup was announced, their relationship continued and the couple began to spend more and more time with one another.

Although Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have not yet confirmed that they are officially back on, an exclusive romance appears to be clear judging by their latest outing.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began their relationship in 2010 and dated exclusively until 2012. From there, the pair continued to spend time with one another and continued to face rumors of a reunion. In fact, Bieber shared a throwback photo of himself and Gomez just last year that featured the couple locking lips.

At the time the photo above was shared, Justin Bieber was being linked to both Hailey Baldwin and Kourtney Kardashian and he continued to be linked to the two women in the months that followed.

As for Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd, the couple dated for 10 months before their split weeks ago and during their relationship, they were rumored to have moved in with one another in New York City, where Gomez was filming a new movie with Woody Allen.

Like Selena Gomez, The Weeknd appears to have returned to an old relationship and was seen leaving the apartment of model Bella Hadid, whom he dated for two years, earlier this week.

