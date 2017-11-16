Jenna Jameson Says WWE Star The Undertaker Tried To Kidnap Her When She Was 16

The Undertaker remains one of the greatest creations in the WWE and remains one of the scariest characters in pop culture history. One person who said that he terrorized her is the former adult movie star, Jenna Jameson. The Sun reported that Jameson said that she believed The Undertaker planned to kidnap her when she was only 16.

Jenna Jameson’s Undertaker Story

According to Jenna Jameson, she used to hang out around a tattoo parlor in Las Vegas and The Undertaker used to come in there all the time when the WWE would hit the Las Vegas area. Jameson said that she became friends with The Undertaker during that time.

Jenna Jameson said she was 16 at the time, which would have put this in 1990. While she called him “one of the biggest WWF wrestlers at the time,” that was the year that he made his debut in the WWE at the Survivor Series in November 1990.

However, at the time he showed up in the WWE in 1990, there was no one like The Undertaker — a walking zombie who no-sold everyone he faced in the WWE ring. According to Jenna Jameson, The Undertaker persona was real, saying “the character he played was not an act.” This seems to be the complete opposite of what a director at ESPN recently said about The Undertaker.

Jenna Jameson said that she was at one of her shows dancing and The Undertaker was there and ended up standing up for her. She said they had become friends by this time and someone was trying to buy her drinks.

The Undertaker came up and told the guy that he could buy him a shot of Jaeger and then told the guy to get “a shot of shut-the-f*** up.”

However, when it comes to the alleged kidnapping attempt, Jenna said that The Undertaker came up to her once and said he was going to kick her boyfriend’s butt and take her away with him. The adult superstar said she realized he was not joking and got her boyfriend and ran. She said that was the last time she ever saw The Undertaker.

What Is Next For The Undertaker?

Stories like this, which Jenna Jameson originally told in her autobiography, will creep up more and more as January 2018 closes in. WWE Monday Night Raw is holding a 25th-anniversary celebration and announced that The Undertaker will appear on the show.

This is surprising since one of the original WWE rumors was that Mark Callis would never appear as The Undertaker again after his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania this year, retiring the character completely. More recent rumors indicate that The Undertaker will return and wrestle once again.

[Featured Image by WWE]