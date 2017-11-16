Jenelle Evans’ Cosmetic Line Criticized: Is She Just Adding Her Logo To Existing Products?

Jenelle Evans revealed she was probably leaving Teen Mom 2 because she felt that the producers weren’t showing her any respect. Evans was furious with producers and the MTV network because she felt that they were trying to make David Eason look like an abusive person. Since threatening to leave Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has worked hard on launching her own cosmetics line. Earlier this year, Evans revealed that she wanted to launch her own cosmetics line and she labeled it JE Cosmetics. She recently revealed that the cosmetics are now available for her fans to purchase and she’s excited about building a beauty empire.

According to a new Instagram post, Jenelle Evans is now revealing that she’s excited about her new products. She has been snapping pictures of herself with her own makeup and it’s clear that she wants her cosmetics line to do well, especially since she’s thinking about quitting Teen Mom 2. While she is sharing pictures of herself wearing her products, fans have questioned whether she’s the right person to launch a makeup line. She doesn’t have a background in beauty like her Teen Mom 2 co-star, Chelsea DeBoer. Many expected Chelsea to launch a makeup line, not Jenelle Evans. Some of her fans are now digging deeper into her makeup products and some have discovered that these products aren’t made specifically for her.

I have a new obsession… #MetallicLips ! ???????? #ComingSoon , Go follow @jecosmeticsinc for updates when the new colors are up! A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Nov 15, 2017 at 11:34am PST

“She ordered from PinnacleCosmetics. You and I can release the same crap but with our logos. She’s a joke,” one person revealed about her products, sharing that she’s using a company called Pinnacle Cosmetics.

According to the company’s website, the business creates cosmetics and allows celebrities and entrepreneurs to put their logos on the products. In other words, Jenelle’s products are identical to other people using the same service. According to their website, they reveal that they allow this white-label service, writing on their site, “We brand each product with your logo, [professionally] printed.”

That’s not to say that there’s something wrong with her products. But it’s not like Jenelle is going to the lab, figuring out the best possible products for her fans, and going above-and-beyond when it comes to product development. There’s nothing wrong with her business setup, but fans aren’t too happy about it as they could create a similar business by creating a logo. But fans may not get a chance to hear her side of the story. Jenelle Evans walked out of the Teen Mom 2 reunion after David Eason revealed that he didn’t like how Dr. Drew kept asking Evans questions that made her cry. It is possible that fans won’t see her in the second episode of the reunion special.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]