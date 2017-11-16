2017 Thanksgiving Hours: What Stores And Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving Day 2017 right around the corner, the last-minute preparations are already underway in numerous households. There will need to be some additional grocery shopping and getting ready, but some people aren’t looking at it as a time for family and togetherness. Many don’t feel like cooking, and others are looking forward to shopping the big Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales but are all the stores open? If so, what are their hours?
That is the type of information that people need to know as they prepare to shop or travel or eat or get together for Thanksgiving. A lot more stores are choosing to keep their doors closed for the holiday, and that may make things quite difficult for a number of people who like to let things wait until the final seconds.
It’s been an interesting few years as many stores started opening on Thanksgiving to bring in more business, but that brought a major backlash. A number of those stores and restaurants have done an about-face and chosen to let employees stay home with their families if they choose to do so.
For others heading out to shop, you’re going to get hungry and need someplace to dine.
The following list names restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2017, per Good Housekeeping, but franchise locations may be different, as The Daily Meal states. Your best bet is to always call ahead and make sure your nearby locations are open.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2017
- Applebee’s
- Black Angus Steakhouse
- Bob Evans
- Boston Market
- Buca di Beppo
- Burger King
- The Capital Grille
- Claim Jumper
- Country Cookin
- Cracker Barrel
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Golden Corral
- Hooters
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box
- Landry’s Restaurants – Big Fish, Charley’s Crab, Gandy Dancer, Chart House
- Legal Sea Foods
- Luby’s
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
- Marie Callender’s
- McDonald’s
- Old Country Buffet
- Papa John’s
- Ponderosa
- Qdoba
- Ruby Tuesday
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House
- Sizzler
- Starbucks
- TGI Friday’s
- Waffle House
- Wendy’s
- White Castle
If you’re going to stay home this year and cook your own meal for the holiday, you may want to get all your shopping done now. Don’t try to rush out on Thanksgiving Day as there won’t be a lot of options open to find the items you need, and stores that are open will be packed.
Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving Day 2017
The majority of groceries will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, even though Walmart will be open for its Black Friday sales. Check your local stores to see if they have any hours but don’t expect many major chains to be open at all.
- Aldi – All stores closed
- BJ’s Wholesale Club – All stores closed
- Costco – All stores closed
- Publix – All stores closed
- Sam’s Club – All stores closed
- Sharp Shopper – All stores closed
- Walmart – Open on Thanksgiving Day, but Black Friday deals don’t start until 6 p.m.
- Winn-Dixie – All stores closed
Store hours on Thanksgiving Day 2017
When it comes to retailers, you’re really going to need to check out each individual store. Many of them are open all day on Thursday, but their Black Friday sales don’t begin until the early evening. Still, many of them are going to remain closed this year for the holiday and not opening until early on Friday morning.
Best Black Friday has put together an extensive list of stores that will be closed on Nov. 24, 2017, and it has been confirmed that none of them will be open on Thursday.
- A.C. Moore
- Abt Electronics
- Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Ace Hardware
- At Home
- Babies R Us
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Blain’s Farm and Fleet
- Burlington
- Cost Plus World Market
- Costco
- Craft Warehouse
- Crate and Barrel
- Dillard’s
- dressbarn
- DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse
- Ethan Allen
- Gardner-White Furniture
- Guitar Center
- H&M
- Half Price Books
- Harbor Freight
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
- Jos. A. Bank
- La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
- Lowe’s
- Marshalls
- Mattress Firm
- Micro Center
- Mills Fleet Farm
- Music & Arts
- Neiman Marcus
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot and OfficeMax
- Outdoor Research – Closed on Black Friday as well
- P.C. Richard & Son
- Party City
- Patagonia
- Petco
- PetSmart
- Pier 1 Imports
- Publix
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- REI (closed Black Friday too)
- Sam’s Club
- Sears Hometown Stores
- Sears Outlet
- Shoe Carnival
- Sierra Trading Post
- Sportsman’s Warehouse
- Sprint – Mall kiosks could be open
- Staples
- Stein Mart
- Sur La Table
- The Container Store
- The Original Mattress Factory
- TJ Maxx
- Tractor Supply
- Trollbeads
- Von Maur
- West Marine
Black Friday 2017 is going to once again be the biggest shopping day of the year, but for the sales that begin on Thanksgiving, things are being made a bit more difficult. Not only are a lot more retailers staying closed, but lots of restaurants have limited hours as well. Whether you are heading out to shop or gathering things together for a homecooked family meal, you will want to know the hours of the stores and which ones aren’t open at all.
