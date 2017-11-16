2017 Thanksgiving Hours: What Stores And Restaurants Are Open On Thanksgiving Day

With Thanksgiving Day 2017 right around the corner, the last-minute preparations are already underway in numerous households. There will need to be some additional grocery shopping and getting ready, but some people aren’t looking at it as a time for family and togetherness. Many don’t feel like cooking, and others are looking forward to shopping the big Black Friday and Thanksgiving sales but are all the stores open? If so, what are their hours?

That is the type of information that people need to know as they prepare to shop or travel or eat or get together for Thanksgiving. A lot more stores are choosing to keep their doors closed for the holiday, and that may make things quite difficult for a number of people who like to let things wait until the final seconds.

It’s been an interesting few years as many stores started opening on Thanksgiving to bring in more business, but that brought a major backlash. A number of those stores and restaurants have done an about-face and chosen to let employees stay home with their families if they choose to do so.

For others heading out to shop, you’re going to get hungry and need someplace to dine.

The following list names restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving Day 2017, per Good Housekeeping, but franchise locations may be different, as The Daily Meal states. Your best bet is to always call ahead and make sure your nearby locations are open.

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Applebee’s

Black Angus Steakhouse

Bob Evans

Boston Market

Buca di Beppo

Burger King

The Capital Grille

Claim Jumper

Country Cookin

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Golden Corral

Hooters

IHOP

Jack in the Box

Landry’s Restaurants – Big Fish, Charley’s Crab, Gandy Dancer, Chart House

Legal Sea Foods

Luby’s

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Marie Callender’s

McDonald’s

Old Country Buffet

Papa John’s

Ponderosa

Qdoba

Ruby Tuesday

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sizzler

Starbucks

TGI Friday’s

Waffle House

Wendy’s

White Castle

If you’re going to stay home this year and cook your own meal for the holiday, you may want to get all your shopping done now. Don’t try to rush out on Thanksgiving Day as there won’t be a lot of options open to find the items you need, and stores that are open will be packed.

Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving Day 2017

The majority of groceries will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, even though Walmart will be open for its Black Friday sales. Check your local stores to see if they have any hours but don’t expect many major chains to be open at all.

Aldi – All stores closed

BJ’s Wholesale Club – All stores closed

Costco – All stores closed

Publix – All stores closed

Sam’s Club – All stores closed

Sharp Shopper – All stores closed

Walmart – Open on Thanksgiving Day, but Black Friday deals don’t start until 6 p.m.

Winn-Dixie – All stores closed

Store hours on Thanksgiving Day 2017

When it comes to retailers, you’re really going to need to check out each individual store. Many of them are open all day on Thursday, but their Black Friday sales don’t begin until the early evening. Still, many of them are going to remain closed this year for the holiday and not opening until early on Friday morning.

Best Black Friday has put together an extensive list of stores that will be closed on Nov. 24, 2017, and it has been confirmed that none of them will be open on Thursday.

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

At Home

Babies R Us

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Mills Fleet Farm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research – Closed on Black Friday as well

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

REI (closed Black Friday too)

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores

Sears Outlet

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint – Mall kiosks could be open

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

Black Friday 2017 is going to once again be the biggest shopping day of the year, but for the sales that begin on Thanksgiving, things are being made a bit more difficult. Not only are a lot more retailers staying closed, but lots of restaurants have limited hours as well. Whether you are heading out to shop or gathering things together for a homecooked family meal, you will want to know the hours of the stores and which ones aren’t open at all.

[Featured Image by Mitch Hrdlicka/Getty Images]