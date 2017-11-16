Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Makes His Instagram Account Private Ahead Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Season 7

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, may not be handling his newfound fame too well.

While the lighting technician previously had an Instagram page that was public to his many fans and followers, he made the account private earlier this week, and now, Teen Mom OG viewers can’t see any of his photos.

News of Andrew Glennon making his account private comes just weeks after Amber Portwood confirmed they were expecting a child together after just a few months of dating. It also comes after his name was seen in several headlines around the web, which suggested his past was far from squeaky clean.

As fans may have heard, Amber Portwood’s boyfriend faced gun charges in 2010 and was arrested for DUI in 2014. Andrew Glennon was also targeted with a restraining order from an ex-girlfriend years ago after he allegedly tormented her after their 2013 split by letting the air out of her tires, showing up at her work under a fake name, and “calling, texting, emailing obsessively and emailing threatening statements.” The woman also alleged Glennon had hacked into her iPhone and installed a tracking device and said she was scared of his behavior.

According to Radar Online, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon began spending time with one another during filming on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars this past summer, where, ironically, Portwood was attempting to work on her troubled relationship with her now-ex-fiance, Matt Baier. As an insider explained, Glennon worked with Portwood on her confessional scenes, and after developing feelings for her, he made his move.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon went public with their relationship in mid-August and later made their public debut on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards. Since then, they have been enjoying their time together as they await the birth of their first child next year.

To see more of Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

