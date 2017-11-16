Maci Bookout Talks Integrity: ‘Teen Mom OG’ Fame Doesn’t Define Her Or Her Co-Stars

Maci Bookout doesn’t say much about the Teen Mom OG co-stars or her life in the press. Maci hasn’t said anything about Farrah Abraham’s firing scandal, the Kailyn Lowry-Briana DeJesus drama as Briana started dating Javi Marroquin, and she hasn’t said anything about Ryan Edwards’ drug troubles. While filming Teen Mom OG, Bookout is invested in his drug problem and she wants to get him help. She reveals that she would go and support Ryan for his drug tests because she wants to get him sober for the sake of Bentley. And it sounds like things are going better because she is supposedly going to Ryan Edwards’ repeat wedding.

Bookout rarely talks about what is going on in her life and Maci will only hint through retweets and quotes. Maybe she’s having some issues with her family members or with Ryan and his wife because she’s now talking about integrity. She recently revealed that it doesn’t matter how much money she has from Teen Mom OG or how educated she is, it really comes down to how she treats people. According to a new retweet, Maci Bookout is now revealing that integrity is everything when judging someone’s character.

“No matter how educated, talented, rich or cool you believe you are, how you treat people ultimately tells all. Integrity is everything,” a quote said that she shared on her Twitter through a retweet.

my forever wedding date ???????????????? #sheaido A post shared by Maci Bookout McKinney (@macideshanebookout) on Nov 4, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Of course, there are many things happened in the Teen Mom OG family that could be the subject of her tweet. It could just be a random statement that she believes in, but she could be talking about Ryan Edwards’ drug problem and how he’s acting around Bentley. She could also talk about Ryan’s wife Mackenzie, as the two of them didn’t get along on the Teen Mom OG reunion special. It is also possible that she’s making references to her Teen Mom OG co-star, Farrah Abraham, who has been making headlines for quitting the show, returning to the show, and creating her own line of raunchy lingerie.

Maci Bookout is back for a new season of Teen Mom OG later this month. Teen Mom 2 ends next week and the original mothers return for another season. Maci returns with Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Farrah Abraham.

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]