Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa Celebrate The Anniversary Of Their Split With Messages Of Support

Christina and Tarek El Moussa have had a rough year: it was right about this time in 2016 that Christina filed for divorce after an extremely difficult final few months of their marriage. However, now that a year has passed, the pair, each in their own way, remembered the anniversary of their split with heartwarming messages, looking back at the pain they’ve suffered and expressing hope for the future.

As the Hollywood Gossip reports, Christina marked the occasion on Instagram, by quoting David Crosby’s book, Your Pain is Changing You. (By the way, that’s Pastor David Crosby of the Southern Baptist Convention, not the 60s and 70s rock star.)

“You do not get to choose the events that come your way nor the sorrows that interrupt your life. They will likely be a surprise to you, catching you off guard and unprepared.”

She then captioned the quote with her own words, “couldn’t agree more,” and adding the hashtag #KeepTheFaith.

Of course, it’s impossible to say for certain that Christina was referencing her former relationship with Tarek El Moussa, and she very well could have had something else on her mind when she posted this. But considering the timing of the post, it seems obvious that she was talking about her split with Tarek.

Happy Halloween!! Kids come first for Tarek and Me (always).

Tarek, meanwhile, also posted a quote from a book, this time quoting Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

“Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life.”

Again, it’s impossible to say for certain that Tarek was referencing his split with Christina and the difficult time he’s had before and since the split, but the timing seems to suggest that the split was on his mind.

Tarek and Christina have both had their ups and downs since their split last year. Both have been through their share of relationships, all of them under the public eye. Further, Tarek has been beset by rumors that he was verbally abusive to Christina on the set of Flip or Flop (the two continued to host the show together even though they’d split). What’s more, Tarek has battled two different cancer diagnoses.

A year since their split, Tarek and Christina are doing their best to remain civil to one another. They have to; they have two children together (daughter Taylor Reese El Moussa, born in 2010, and son Brayden James El Moussa, born in 2015. Both have said, publicly and repeatedly, that peacefully co-parenting their children together is their top priority. And it appears they meant it; by all accounts, the two are handling co-parenting beautifully, despite whatever issues they may have with each other.

