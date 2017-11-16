Joshua ‘Bam Bam’ Brown’s Girlfriend Joins Him To Film New Orleans Getaway

It looks like Alaskan Bush People is either coming back for another season or they are filming some kind of special. Radar Online shared the news that Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown was seen filming with his girlfriend, and it looks like this was for a new show.

Bam Bam has been dating Allison Kagan for about a year now, and the two are really happy together. They recently went on a trip to Louisiana and could be seen filming obviously for the show. It looked like Joshua was done with the show and moving on, but that isn’t the case. He met Allison because she worked on the show, but she isn’t normally in front of the cameras. Dating Josh has changed that for her.

So far, Discovery hasn’t confirmed another season, but sources say Ami Brown and the other kids are down filming their part of this season and that they have been doing it all in Colorado. They didn’t go back to Alaska. New Orleans Mac-Gryder Art Gallery owner Garyln Gryder has shared that she spent a while with Bam Bam and Allison while they were filming in New Orleans.

Garyln shared that when they came in they had a large camera crew following them, but they didn’t seem to mind. Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown quit the show in 2016, but fans will love to see his return and get to know his girlfriend better. Ami has always said she wanted grandchildren, so maybe someone will make that dream come true for her soon.

As of right now, Ami Brown still has lung cancer, but she isn’t stuck in the hospital every single day like she used to be. The fans would love to hear that she is better, but there is only a small percentage she will make it through this. Everyone is going to have to just keep praying for Ami and hope that it all works out for her in the end.

Don’t miss Alaskan Bush People on Discovery.

[Featured Image by Joshua Brown/Twitter]