Cleveland Cavs Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Injury Update Indicates NBA Star Could Be Back Sooner

The latest Cleveland Cavaliers rumors could bring good news for fans based on an Isaiah Thomas injury update. The NBA All-Star has been sidelined since the Eastern Conference Finals this past postseason when he was injured as a member of the Boston Celtics in the series against his current team. The Cavs have struggled to begin the season but many analysts have pointed out that the season was young and that Cleveland had yet to have Thomas out on the court with the team. Now it’s looking like Isaiah Thomas’ return to action could be sooner than expected.

That could provide a major boost for a Cavs team that just managed to get over the.500 mark last night. A recent report from Howard Beck of Bleacher Report brings the potential good news that Isaiah Thomas will be back on the court sooner than the team had originally projected. Before the season started, it was believed the All-Star guard would be out until at least the NBA All-Star break. Now the prognosis looks like he’s ahead of schedule for his recovery and rehabilitation efforts. In fact, he was seen doing some basic drills or exercises on the court before last night’s game with the Charlotte Hornets.

BR‘s Beck noted that bringing Thomas into the mix could really jumpstart the Cavs who originally seemed lackluster through their early games of the season.

“There’s a growing sense around the team that Thomas might be ready by mid-December, beating the team’s initial projection of a January 1 return. That alone will infuse the Cavs with a renewed optimism, or at minimum, some clarity.”

During his 2017 NBA season with the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Thomas was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves. The star guard averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game to help lead the Celtics to the No. 1 seed in the East. They’d eventually bow out to the Cavs in five games for the conference finals with Thomas hurt early on in the series.

As of this report, this season’s Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-7 after defeating the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday night, 115-107. LeBron James scored 31 points to go with eight rebounds, while Kevin Love had 22 points and 10 boards. For the guards, it was Iman Shumpert handling point guard duties as both Derrick Rose and Isaiah Thomas were sidelined. The return of both of these stars to the lineup could certainly go a long way towards helping Cleveland reach the top of the Eastern Conference as the season continues.

