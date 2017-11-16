Black Friday 2017: Special Offers At Disney Springs — Release Of An All-Black MagicBand, New Attraction Bags

With just one week until Thanksgiving, many are getting excited about the food and family gatherings, but others are looking forward to sales and Black Friday. It won’t only be major retailers in malls or stand-alone stores having the deals, but those at Disney Springs as well. Yes, Walt Disney World brings forth a number of great releases and sales which will include the introduction of the first-ever all-black MagicBand.
Things are really kicking off in a big way on Nov. 24, 2017, as Disney Springs is set to open at 8 a.m. which is a full two hours earlier than usual. If anyone is at WDW over the holiday week, you can head over there and get a lot of your shopping in true Disney style.
On Saturday and Sunday, Disney Springs will operate under normal business hours.
The Disney Parks Blog released a lot of information regarding Black Friday deals at Disney Springs as more than 80 retailers are going to join in. Here are just a few of the specials you can partake in and some of the new releases that will make the holiday season a bit more magical.
New Releases
World of Disney
First things first, fans have been wanting to see new solid colors added to the family of MagicBands, and a solid black bad is finally happening.
The solid black #MagicBand is finally being released on Black Friday! A new #DisneySprings Christmas Limited Release band will be for sale as well: https://t.co/WuCfYa67mW pic.twitter.com/btpT9g2Jsi
— MagicBand Collectors (@DisMagicBands) November 15, 2017
Both the solid black MagicBand and limited-release Disney Springs Holiday MagicBand will first be available on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. They’ll be available first at World of Disney with the holiday version in a limited supply and the black band heading out to other merchandise locations in the future.
Ever After Jewelry Co.
The store formerly known as D-Living will bring forth three unique new releases with one happening each day of the weekend.
- Nov. 24 – Dooney & Bourke Woodland Winter Print Collection
- Nov. 25 – PANDORA Jewelry Mickey and Minnie Holiday Gift Set
- Nov. 26 – Dooney & Bourke Disney Dog Print Collection
Disney’s Pin Traders
Over on the Marketplace side of Disney Springs, Pin Traders will also have a new release each day of the weekend.
- Nov. 24 – Walt Disney pin (limited edition) and Annual Passholder pin ornament set
- Nov. 25 – Christmas Stitch pin (limited edition)
- Nov. 26 – Chip and Dale Christmas pin (limited edition)
Cherry Tree Lane in the Marketplace Co-Op
The “Cast Costume Collection” will be introduced and it is a limited-release set that takes costumes of popular Disney locations and transforms them into bags. Those locations include the Haunted Mansion, Great Movie Ride, Trader Sam’s, and Tower of Terror. Their schedule of release is as follows.
- Nov. 24 – The Great Movie Ride and Tower of Terror
- Nov. 25 – Haunted Mansion
- Nov. 26 – Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto
Enjoy 3 full days featuring fantastic finds & prominent promotions throughout @DisneySprings this Black Friday weekend: https://t.co/1j1GStU1t0 pic.twitter.com/GQuMtrJk0f
— Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 15, 2017
Throughout the rest of Disney Springs, numerous retailers will offer up discounts, deals, and unique items on Black Friday. Here are many of the stores and kiosk that will participate.
- Aerophile
- Alex & Ani
- American Threads
- Art of Shaving
- Basin
- Chapel Hats
- Coca-Cola Store
- Columbia Sportswear
- Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers
- Curl
- Duncan Yo-Yo
- Edward Beiner
- Enjoy Your Face
- Erwin Pearl
- Filthy Rich
- Fit2Run
- Game Day Gear
- havianas
- Johnston & Murphy
- Kiehl’s Since 1851
- Kipling
- LACOSTE
- La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil
- The LEGO Store
- L’Occitane en Provence
- Levi’s
- Lilly Pulitzer
- Luxury of Time by Diamonds International
- M.A.C. Cosmetics
- Melissa Shoes
- Oakley
- Origins
- Orlando Harley-Davidson
- PANDORA Jewelry
- Pele Soccer
- Rainforest Cafe Retail Village
- Sanuk
- Savannah Bee Co.
- Shop for Ireland
- SHORE
- Something Silver
- Sperry
- Splitsville Luxury Lanes
- Stance
- Sugarboo & Co.
- Superdry
- Swings ‘N Things
- Tommy Bahama
- Trophy Room
- TUMI
- UGG
- Under Armour Brand House
- UNIQLO
- UNOde50
- Vera Bradley
- Velcom
There will also be numerous dining locations at Disney Springs with special offers on Black Friday and also deals on gift cards and other items.
- Chef Art’s Homecomin’
- Earl of Sandwich
- Erin McKenna’s Bakery
- Frontera Cocina
- Ghirardelli
- Haagen-Dazs (West Side)
- House of Blues Restaurant and Bar
- Paddlefish
- Paradiso 37
- The Polite Pig
- The Spice & Tea Exchange
- Sprinkles Cupcakes
- Tea Traders
- Vivoli il Gelato
- Wetzel’s Pretzels (Marketplace and West Side)
- Wolfgang Puck Express
The holidays are some of the most exciting times at Walt Disney World and this year will be no different, but Black Friday makes things even better. In 2017, more than 80 retailers and dining locations will bring forth new releases and great deals for those wanting to shop at Disney Springs on Black Friday. It’s quite an extensive list, but it’s hard for any Disney fan to look past the much sought after black MagicBand finally becoming a reality.
[Featured Image by Danny Cox]