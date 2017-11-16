Black Friday 2017: Special Offers At Disney Springs — Release Of An All-Black MagicBand, New Attraction Bags

With just one week until Thanksgiving, many are getting excited about the food and family gatherings, but others are looking forward to sales and Black Friday. It won’t only be major retailers in malls or stand-alone stores having the deals, but those at Disney Springs as well. Yes, Walt Disney World brings forth a number of great releases and sales which will include the introduction of the first-ever all-black MagicBand.

Things are really kicking off in a big way on Nov. 24, 2017, as Disney Springs is set to open at 8 a.m. which is a full two hours earlier than usual. If anyone is at WDW over the holiday week, you can head over there and get a lot of your shopping in true Disney style.

On Saturday and Sunday, Disney Springs will operate under normal business hours.

The Disney Parks Blog released a lot of information regarding Black Friday deals at Disney Springs as more than 80 retailers are going to join in. Here are just a few of the specials you can partake in and some of the new releases that will make the holiday season a bit more magical.

New Releases

World of Disney

First things first, fans have been wanting to see new solid colors added to the family of MagicBands, and a solid black bad is finally happening.

The solid black #MagicBand is finally being released on Black Friday! A new #DisneySprings Christmas Limited Release band will be for sale as well: https://t.co/WuCfYa67mW pic.twitter.com/btpT9g2Jsi — MagicBand Collectors (@DisMagicBands) November 15, 2017

Both the solid black MagicBand and limited-release Disney Springs Holiday MagicBand will first be available on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. They’ll be available first at World of Disney with the holiday version in a limited supply and the black band heading out to other merchandise locations in the future.

Ever After Jewelry Co.

The store formerly known as D-Living will bring forth three unique new releases with one happening each day of the weekend.

Nov. 24 – Dooney & Bourke Woodland Winter Print Collection

Nov. 25 – PANDORA Jewelry Mickey and Minnie Holiday Gift Set

Nov. 26 – Dooney & Bourke Disney Dog Print Collection

Disney’s Pin Traders

Over on the Marketplace side of Disney Springs, Pin Traders will also have a new release each day of the weekend.

Nov. 24 – Walt Disney pin (limited edition) and Annual Passholder pin ornament set

Nov. 25 – Christmas Stitch pin (limited edition)

Nov. 26 – Chip and Dale Christmas pin (limited edition)

Cherry Tree Lane in the Marketplace Co-Op

The “Cast Costume Collection” will be introduced and it is a limited-release set that takes costumes of popular Disney locations and transforms them into bags. Those locations include the Haunted Mansion, Great Movie Ride, Trader Sam’s, and Tower of Terror. Their schedule of release is as follows.

Nov. 24 – The Great Movie Ride and Tower of Terror

Nov. 25 – Haunted Mansion

Nov. 26 – Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto

Enjoy 3 full days featuring fantastic finds & prominent promotions throughout @DisneySprings this Black Friday weekend: https://t.co/1j1GStU1t0 pic.twitter.com/GQuMtrJk0f — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 15, 2017

Throughout the rest of Disney Springs, numerous retailers will offer up discounts, deals, and unique items on Black Friday. Here are many of the stores and kiosk that will participate.

Aerophile

Alex & Ani

American Threads

Art of Shaving

Basin

Chapel Hats

Coca-Cola Store

Columbia Sportswear

Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers

Curl

Duncan Yo-Yo

Edward Beiner

Enjoy Your Face

Erwin Pearl

Filthy Rich

Fit2Run

Game Day Gear

havianas

Johnston & Murphy

Kiehl’s Since 1851

Kipling

LACOSTE

La Nouba by Cirque du Soleil

The LEGO Store

L’Occitane en Provence

Levi’s

Lilly Pulitzer

Luxury of Time by Diamonds International

M.A.C. Cosmetics

Melissa Shoes

Oakley

Origins

Orlando Harley-Davidson

PANDORA Jewelry

Pele Soccer

Rainforest Cafe Retail Village

Sanuk

Savannah Bee Co.

Shop for Ireland

SHORE

Something Silver

Sperry

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Stance

Sugarboo & Co.

Superdry

Swings ‘N Things

Tommy Bahama

Trophy Room

TUMI

UGG

Under Armour Brand House

UNIQLO

UNOde50

Vera Bradley

Velcom

There will also be numerous dining locations at Disney Springs with special offers on Black Friday and also deals on gift cards and other items.

Chef Art’s Homecomin’

Earl of Sandwich

Erin McKenna’s Bakery

Frontera Cocina

Ghirardelli

Haagen-Dazs (West Side)

House of Blues Restaurant and Bar

Paddlefish

Paradiso 37

The Polite Pig

The Spice & Tea Exchange

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Tea Traders

Vivoli il Gelato

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Marketplace and West Side)

Wolfgang Puck Express

The holidays are some of the most exciting times at Walt Disney World and this year will be no different, but Black Friday makes things even better. In 2017, more than 80 retailers and dining locations will bring forth new releases and great deals for those wanting to shop at Disney Springs on Black Friday. It’s quite an extensive list, but it’s hard for any Disney fan to look past the much sought after black MagicBand finally becoming a reality.

[Featured Image by Danny Cox]