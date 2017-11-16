Javi Marroquin On Briana DeJesus: ‘She Knows What She’s Got’ As She’s More Important Than Kailyn Lowry

Javi Marroquin has been secretly dating Briana DeJesus for awhile and took some courage to go public with their relationship. While Javi was more than willing to go public with their romance, DeJesus wanted to wait a while as she had just joined Teen Mom 2. She knew that she would be a cast member of Kailyn Lowry, Javi’s ex-wife, and perhaps she knew that she needed to step carefully. However, Marroquin didn’t really seem to care what his ex-wife thought about the whole thing. Not only had she just given birth to another man’s baby, but she had also slept with someone else shortly after she had filed for divorce.

But it sounds like things are going great with Javi and Briana. It seems like they are going steady and they support one another. On Twitter recently, DeJesus was slammed for something she said but Javi quickly came to her defense. According to a new tweet, Javi Marroquin revealed to fans that she knew what she had in him, hinting that she knew that she could rely on him when Teen Mom 2 fans attacked her. Plus, he seems to put her above his ex-wife. In a vague tweet, Marroquin revealed that his new memories are more important to him than the old.

It is interesting that Javi Marroquin is putting his relationship with Briana ahead of anything he had with his ex-wife. Perhaps he’s sending Kailyn a signal, as he wrote on Twitter that his new memories hold a lot more value to him. While he didn’t compare the new memories to the past, it’s clear that he’s putting his relationship with Briana high on his list of priorities. Of course, Marroquin is also focusing on his son Lincoln, but it makes sense that children are an important part of their lives, as Briana has just given birth to Stella a few months ago. Maybe Javi can be a father to Stella, something he has already done for little Isaac.

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus may confirm their relationship on the upcoming episode, which is the Teen Mom 2 reunion special. It airs this upcoming Monday on MTV.

