‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Shannon Beador Weight Loss Inspires ‘RHOC’ Star’s Healthy New Business

Real Housewives Of Orange County (RHOC) star Shannon Beador is taking life’s lemons and making lemonade. Flaunting her 40-pound weight loss success on Instagram and RHOC, Shannon has been sharing her plans to use her new healthy lifestyle to become an entrepreneur. As for her estranged husband David Beador? Shannon made it clear that she can succeed without his money.

Some viewers were concerned that Beador couldn’t achieve her dream of creating a restaurant in the wake of her split from David. But Bustle reported that Shannon is still focused on turning her own success with improving her health into a “calorie-driven” cafe.

“Looks like the That’s Not My Plate Of Nine Lemons Brasserie is still a go, and thank goodness.”

Although that’s not exactly the name of the restaurant (unless Shannon catches onto the clever concept), she has still managed to take those lemons for which the Real Housewives Of Orange County star is famous and turn them into lemonade.

Shannon Beador Won’t Let David Beador Destroy Her Health Restaurant Dreams

Chatting on a recent episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Shannon Beador circled around those rumors that she has let go of her restaurant dreams because her husband wouldn’t support her cafe. Finally, however, the RHOC star let loose with a zinger about the truth in response to a viewer’s question about her eatery entrepreneurial efforts. Now that she isn’t dependent on David to finance the restaurant, Shannon is free from his constraints and looking for investors rather than a new husband. Beador also revealed that she’s almost there.

“We’re ready to go. The menu is set. I’m looking for investors right now, but I’m close.”

Although Shannon didn’t give an exact date as to when the restaurant would open, it’s exciting that she’s on her way to success after separating from David. They were married for 17 years, but not all celebrity couples remain friends after a split. Consequently, no one seems shocked that he’s now off her financing team.

As Shannon made clear on Watch What Happens Live, however, her restaurant dreams are as healthy as her concept.

Beador is focusing on taking two sometimes incomparable concepts — a healthy cafe and an inexpensive restaurant — and melding them to create a restaurant with “affordable healthy eating.” She also revealed that Chris Bright of the pizza franchise Zpizza is serving as her sounding board. Shannon told Bright about her dreams.

Shannon Beador Weight Loss Wars Strengthen Determination To Create “Calorie-Driven” Business

Chatting about her plans, Beador got candid about her vision.

“It’s really a dream of mine to open up a restaurant that’s affordable, that serves healthy food, organic when possible, that’s also calorie-driven.”

Shannon has been talking about her weight loss wars on RHOC, with viewers watching her attempt to involve her kids and David in her healthy eating plans and lifestyle. He wasn’t exactly the most enthusiastic spouse, however, chomping on chips as she tried to create a healthy meal and warning her about her cafe dreams.

“The restaurant business can be a brutal business,” said David bluntly.

However, the RHOC star shared that she has dreamed of having her own restaurant for years, and made it clear her determination is even stronger now. While that eatery dream has existed before, Beador has learned about what it takes to follow a healthy, calorie-focused diet.

As the Inquisitr reported, the Real Housewives Of Orange County star’s weight loss has been credited to three keys: Weight loss shakes, as Shannon revealed on Instagram, her trainer, whose tough love sessions were shown on RHOC, and the sweet devotion of her beloved dog and walking companion, Archie.

Beador has turned to diet shakes from 310 Nutrition, which she shared are plant-based and free of gluten, dairy, and soy. In addition to changing her diet, Shannon has boosted her weight loss by exercising with Dr. Tim. And the feng shui for which Beador is famed may be helping too. Bustle revealed that her restaurant will feature those famous lemons in its logo.

“Speaking of lemons, when Shannon’s restaurant opens one day, the logo will feature nine pieces of the citrus fruit, per the feng shui tradition that she practices in her own home.”

But it’s not just her restaurant that will benefit from Beador’s ability to turn lemons into lemonade.

RHOC Star Turns Lemons Into Profitable Lemonade?

Reddit went wild with speculation when Shannon posted a photo of herself at QVC.

“Is [Shannon Beador] going to sell lemon-infused products? (9 lemons, to be exact.)”

While the original poster speculated that Beador would use her lemony trademark and create related products (lemon-infused water named When Life Gives You Lemons Water or lemon-infused salad dressing called Lemon Feng Shui Squeeze, perhaps?), others were intrigued about the possibilities of non-food products.

INCREDIBLE day @qvc !!! Exciting things brewing! Stay tuned! ❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 14, 2017 at 1:51pm PST

Speculation from Shannon’s fans included cosmetics (lemon-infused skin lotion?) and even clothes (lemon-patterned pants, perchance?). Overall, however, the sentiment was strongly in favor of the RHOC star and against David.

“OMG she’s looking amazing! Amazing what losing 180 pounds of dead weight will do for ya!” joked one fan about the result of Shannon dumping Beador from her life.

Responding to the question of whether the QVC project meant that the restaurant was on hold, RHOC Reddit fans made it clear that they believe in Shannon Beador. One pointed out that Shannon has stated that it’s all ready to go, and she just needs additional funding to turn her dreams into a health food restaurant reality.

Despite David’s discouraging words, health food restaurants and beverages have become increasingly popular in 2017. Shannon’s “calorie-driven” entrepreneurial dreams are in line with a report from the Food Newsfeed, which revealed that in general, consumers are becoming more conscious about choosing healthy restaurants “in an effort to avoid the rising cost of obesity and weight gain.”

As for that lemon-infused water that some fans think Shannon will start selling on QVC, it’s also part of the health food trend. Health-focused consumers are “ditching commercial energy drinks for natural alternatives,” such as no-sugar-added lemon water and coconut water.

