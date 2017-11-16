Teddi Jo Mellencamp Officially Joins The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast To Replace Eileen Davidson?

Teddi Jo Mellencamp has been linked to the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since July and early this morning, her addition to the show appeared to be confirmed.

Although Bravo TV still hasn’t released the highly-anticipated trailer for the upcoming eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the official cast photo has been shared and in it, Teddi Jo Mellencamp seems to be standing beside the returning members of the show.

According to a Twitter post from Bravo Connoisseur on November 16, Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Lisa Rinna are all returning to the show from Season 6.

While the Bravo Connoisseur claimed that Teddi Jo Mellencamp was one of the six official cast members of Season 8, the cast image they shared was quite blurry and with all of the blonde women sporting similar looks, it is hard to tell who is who.

There have also been tons of rumors swirling in regard to the possibility of Camille Grammer returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in a full-time role after leaving her position after Season 2. However, judging by the Bravo Connoisseur’s tweet, Camille Grammer will only be seen in a guest-starring or part-time role.

Eileen Davidson confirmed she would not be participating in the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a statement to her fans and followers in June. According to The Daily Dish, Davidson walked away from the show after two seasons because of her ongoing roles on The Young and The Restless and Days of Our Lives.

While Eileen Davidson won’t be seen in a full-time role during Season 8, she did hint at a possible future return in her statement when she mentioned that she may check up on the ladies of the show from time to time.

To see more of Teddi Jo Mellencamp and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 premiere on Tuesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

