Johnny Depp Takes Part In A Steamy And Aggressive Threesome In Marilyn Manson’s Latest Music Video

Johnny Depp has long been known for his notable onscreen acting abilities while playing unique and quirky characters. The actor has also demonstrated to the masses that his talents go beyond the world of film, as Depp is also a talented rocker.

His passion for music is likely what bonded Depp with Marilyn Manson over the years. The pals have most recently joined forces on Manson’s latest video for his track, “Kill4Me,” and the scenes within the musical montage takes the stars’ friendship one step further as both Depp and Manson are filmed while involved in a steamy threesome with two stunning models.

At times in the video, the 48-year-old shock rocker sings on a revolving platform while the Pirates of the Caribbean star engages with the two women. At other times, Manson joins in.

As the Daily Mail notes, moments of the interactions include Depp, Manson, and the women roughly ripping each other’s clothes off after the actor is directed around a mysterious and “spooky house” before being introduced to the beauties.

Johnny Depp and Manson have been pals for years, and the rocker displayed his loyalty to the Hollywood heartthrob when things in Depp’s former marriage to Amber Heard went sideways. The rocker defended Johnny after Heard alleged domestic abuse by the actor. Manson spoke passionately about the Depp that he has known for years.

As the Independent relayed last year, Manson described the events as “bullsh*t” and stated that Depp was “crucified” unjustly due to the Aquaman actress and her claims against her ex.

The intense scenes within the music video displaying Depp in an aggressive manner follow a number of additional campaigns featuring the actor that upset some viewers. One such campaign was the Dior Sauvage promotion, which saw an aggressive Depp out in the desert digging a hole as if attempting to cover a crime. Many found the ad to be ill-timed after the abuse allegations, which Depp denied.

Depp’s recent appearance in the Murder On the Orient Express trailer even drew criticism as being too intense, given the events of last year. Perhaps, the Manson video featuring Depp is meant as a jab to the media and critics who still hold these allegations over the actor, even though Depp and Heard gave a joint statement that rescinded the allegations of abuse.

