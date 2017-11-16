Vicki Gunvalson Makes Instagram Private, Remains Silent On Twitter As Rumors Claim She Quit ‘RHOC’

Vicki Gunvalson has gone silent on social media as rumors continue to swirl in regard to her possible exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Following the release of a sneak peek at the upcoming first half of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 trailer, Vicki Gunvalson chose to make her Instagram account private and when it comes to her Twitter page, she hasn’t shared any new updates since October 25.

Although Vicki Gunvalson hasn’t publicly addressed her social media silence, she appears to be in need of some time away from the spotlight after completing filming on a dramatic 12th season of the Bravo reality show. As fans will recall, Gunvalson remained at odds with Shannon Beador throughout the latest episodes of the show and while she attempted to make amends with Tamra Judge, she was unable to reconcile their relationship.

Also during the 12th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson experienced health complications during a cast trip to Iceland, which resulted in her hospitalization.

While Vicki Gunvalson may have been caught in the midst of turmoil during Season 12, she also took part in a number of happy moments with her boyfriend, Steve Lodge, and her family, including daughter Briana Culberson and her two kids, Troy and Owen.

On our way back to California to get back to work. Stopping in San Diego for my annual Top advisors conference. #ilovemylife pic.twitter.com/70luXdIel3 — Vicki Gunvalson (@vgunvalson) January 26, 2017

Vicki Gunvalson has been facing rumors of a possible exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County since the sneak peek at next week’s show was seen on Monday night following the finale episode of Season 12. However, according to a report by Radar Online, fans shouldn’t be too concerned.

“Vicki is not quitting the show,” a source revealed to the outlet earlier this week.

As the insider explained, the reunion was super stressful for the longtime reality star but she isn’t going to let her co-stars force her into walking away from the show.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson and her co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]