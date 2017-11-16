Kevin Spacey Sex Scandal: London’s Old Vic Reveals 20 Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Actor

The list of men alleging that Kevin Spacey sexually harassed or assaulted them continues to grow, as London’s Old Vic theater revealed on Thursday (November 16) that it has received 20 complaints against the actor since opening an investigation two weeks ago. According to the Guardian, 14 of the complaints were so concerning that the theater advised the victims to report the alleged incidents to the police.

Spacey served as the theater’s creative director for 11 years, and the organization apologized for allowing the two-time Oscar winner’s “cult of personality” to create an atmosphere that intimidated victims, making them feel they could not come forward with allegations.

“The Old Vic does apologize for what happened, or what is alleged to have happened,” said Kate Varah, the Old Vic’s executive director.

“That apology really goes to the people who feel they were affected by this but what is also important to understand there is a new way forward for this organization.”

Varah also addressed criticisms that the theater had not made a public statement about the matter since it initially announced it was soliciting confidential complaints about Spacey’s behavior.

“We have not slept since this came out, because we have been working incredibly hard to do this in a robust and detailed and measured and careful way,” she explained. “It would have been easy for us to make a quick statement, it was not appropriate for us to do that because of the nature of the allegations.”

According to the New York Times, the Old Vic hired a law firm to conduct the investigation and interview potential victims. The firm reported that 20 young men came forward with credible claims, 16 of whom were former staff members of the theater. One of the incidents dated back to 1995, before Spacey was the theater’s creative director. However, the vast majority occurred between 2004 and 2013, when Spacey led the organization. None of the men were minors at the time of the alleged incidents, which ranged from behavior that made the victims feel uneasy to behavior that may qualify as sexual assault. Three men have reportedly contacted the police about their encounters with the actor.

The Old Vic emphasized that no one leveled accusations at Spacey while he was employed by the theater. It also claims that its board of trustees was completely unaware of any misconduct.

However, the theater admits that it let Spacey’s reputation as an A-list Hollywood star and renowned theater actor create a hostile environment for victims. In particular, the investigation concluded that young actors and junior staff were afraid to speak out against Spacey for fear of losing their jobs or jeopardizing their careers.

“This is clearly unacceptable and the Old Vic truly apologizes for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely,” the theater said in a statement.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, on October 29, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Since then, dozens of other men have come forward with claims of sexual misconduct against the former House of Cards star.

[Featured Image by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images]