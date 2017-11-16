Jennifer Hudson At War On ‘The Voice’! J Hud Is Not Coming Back And ‘Doesn’t Give A F**k’

Jennifer Hudson has a major beef with NBC executives for promoting her brand on The Voice. While Hudson competes against Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Miley Cyrus for top honors in Season 13, network execs are reportedly not inviting her back next season. How is Hudson reacting to her war on The Voice?

An insider told Radar Online that NBC bosses want Hudson to stop promoting her company, JHud Productions, on the show. Hudson, however, didn’t listen to their warnings and continued to plug her company on the set of The Voice. She clearly doesn’t care about her future on NBC and recently shared a video of her promoting JHud Productions on Instagram while sitting in her coach’s chair on the show.

Hudson’s war doesn’t stop with the network. The source also claims that her fellow coaches have learned to avoid her. Jennifer Hudson believes that Cyrus and Shelton frequently talk about her behind closed doors, and she just doesn’t get along with anyone on set. Fortunately for fans, Hudson keeps her opinions to herself in front of the cameras and hasn’t shown signs of drama on the show, at least not yet.

According to KGW, Hudson’s diva-like behavior means she will not return as a coach next season. Along with fighting with the network and her co-stars, sources revealed that Hudson is making crazy demands and never shows up on time.

Can't believe I have two of these ! Guys don't forget to catch me tonight on the @nbcthevoice A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Given the history of the show, NBC has plenty of options for replacing Hudson, and it sounds like they are tired of dealing with her antics. As far as who might replace Hudson, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys are rumored to be the current frontrunners, though nothing official has been confirmed.

Hudson’s bad behavior reportedly started during her time on the UK’s version of the hit singing competition. That said, other sources close to production claim that Hudson has been great to work with and is a nice person. NBC has not commented on the matter, and Hudson hasn’t been vocal about the rumors.

Here at #Jhudproductions we take care of our own ! @nbcthevoice A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Nov 13, 2017 at 10:18am PST

Catch Jennifer Hudson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Miley Cyrus when The Voice goes live Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.

